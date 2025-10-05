Menu
Nigerians in Diaspora Celebrate 65th Independence Anniversary in Style

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

 

Nigerians in the United States have celebrated their country’s 65th Independence Day anniversary with a grand parade and carnival in New York City. The event, which drew thousands of people, was organized by the Organization for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

Vibrant Celebration

The parade procession, which stretched from East 38th Street to East 24th Street along Madison Avenue, was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria. The event featured live music, dance performances, and traditional Nigerian attire, showcasing the country’s vibrant culture to a global audience. Dignitaries in attendance included the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina Mohammed, and the Acting Ambassador of Nigeria to the US, Amb. Samson Itegboje.

Cultural Showcase

The event provided a platform for Nigerians in the diaspora to connect, celebrate their shared identity, and showcase their culture to a broader audience. The celebration featured a showcase of Nigerian music, dance, and art, highlighting the country’s creative industry. Popular Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda headlined the entertainment segment, thrilling the crowd with energetic performances.

Diaspora Engagement

The event highlighted the importance of diaspora engagement and the role of Nigerians in the diaspora in promoting the country’s image. The celebration demonstrated the strong bond between Nigerians at home and abroad, and the willingness of the diaspora community to contribute to the country’s development. It also provided an opportunity for networking and cultural exchange between Nigerians and other communities

In conclusion, the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary in New York City was a grand success, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage to a global audience. The event highlighted the importance of diaspora engagement and the role of Nigerians in the diaspora in promoting the country’s image. As Nigeria continues to celebrate its independence, the event served as a reminder of the country’s progress and the challenges that lie ahead.

(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

