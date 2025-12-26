Nigerian, U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes on ISIS-Linked Militants in North West Nigeria

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in close coordination with the United States, have carried out precision strike operations targeting foreign ISIS-linked elements in North West Nigeria, the military announced on Friday.

Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, said the operation was executed with approval from relevant authorities and formed part of ongoing efforts to neutralise terrorists and criminal elements threatening national security.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North West Nigeria,” Uba said.

He explained that the strikes followed actionable intelligence and meticulous operational planning, aimed at degrading the militants’ capabilities while minimising collateral damage.

“The operation was deliberately calibrated to neutralise the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage,” Uba added, highlighting the careful execution of the joint mission.

The defence spokesperson emphasized that the operation reflects the Federal Government’s firm commitment, in partnership with international allies, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing a foothold in Nigeria.

“This action clearly demonstrates the unwavering resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with strategic international partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from gaining any foothold within our borders,” Uba said.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ dedication to protecting lives and property nationwide, noting that they will continue to support joint, inter-agency, and international initiatives aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians and will continue to support joint, inter-agency, and international efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across the country,” Uba concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.