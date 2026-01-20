Nigerian Twins Arrested in Texas Over Two November Murders, One Allegedly Revenge Killing

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Twin brothers in Texas, Samuel Gbadebo and Solomon Gbadebo, both 20, have been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with separate fatal shootings that occurred in November 2025, one of which investigators believe was an act of revenge linked to a past robbery.

According to U.S. authorities, the brothers were taken into custody last week after months of investigation into the killings, one of which police allege was carried out in retaliation for a 2021 armed robbery in which the twins were reportedly humiliated by one of the victims.

The first killing occurred in the early hours of November 15, 2025, at an apartment complex in north Fort Worth. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed a white Nissan Altima entering the complex’s parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

Moments later, Devan Randles, 19, was seen on camera with three other men. Police believe the group may have been attempting to break into vehicles within the complex when gunfire erupted.

Randles was later found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not disclose what specifically led to the shooting. Surveillance footage showed the Nissan Altima fleeing shortly after the incident. At the time, no suspects were identified.

Less than two weeks later, a second fatal shooting occurred in the early hours of November 30, 2025, in the parking lot of Flips Patio Grill, also in Fort Worth.

Police said Isaiah Gonzales, 20, an employee of the restaurant, was leaving the premises with his girlfriend around 2:00 a.m. when two men who had been loitering in the parking lot suddenly ran toward his vehicle and opened fire through the windshield.

Gonzales was critically injured and later died at a hospital.

Investigators found shoe impressions at the scene matching Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, but again were unable to immediately identify suspects.

Breakthroughs in the investigation came after detectives linked the white Nissan Altima used in the first killing to the second shooting. The vehicle was later traced to the mother of the Gbadebo twins, according to court documents.

Authorities also observed the brothers wearing clothing and footwear consistent with evidence recovered from both crime scenes.

Fort Worth police executed a search warrant at the twins’ apartment on December 12, 2025, but initially recovered no items sufficient to support murder charges. On the same day, Samuel Gbadebo was arrested following a police chase but was later released on bond due to insufficient evidence at the time.

Further investigation, however, produced new information tying the brothers to one of the victims.

According to a search warrant affidavit, a confidential tipster informed police that Isaiah Gonzales had allegedly robbed the twins in 2021, holding them at gunpoint and forcing them to strip naked while being recorded.

Investigators later recovered a video from Gonzales’ belongings that reportedly showed two young Black men being held at gunpoint while unclothed. Facial recognition technology was subsequently used to identify the individuals in the footage as the Gbadebo twins.

Police records show that the brothers reported a robbery in 2021, but local media outlet FOX 4 reported it could not find evidence that Gonzales was ever arrested or charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Authorities now believe the November 30 killing of Gonzales was a targeted act of retaliation and that the twins were also involved in the earlier murder of Randles.

The brothers remain in custody as the case proceeds through the Texas criminal justice system. Investigators have not disclosed whether additional suspects may be involved or whether prosecutors will seek enhanced charges.