Nigerian Troops Fighting Boko Haram Accuse Operation Hadin Kai Commander of Withholding Field Allowances

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) –Nigerian soldiers deployed under Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East have accused their field commander of withholding their monthly operational allowances, warning that the alleged non-payment has sharply eroded morale among troops engaged in active counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Several affected soldiers, speaking anonymously to journalists in interviews on Friday, said thousands of troops across multiple sectors of the operation have allegedly been left without the allowances meant to sustain them while operating for extended periods in remote bush locations.

The soldiers said they are currently engaged in frontline combat but have not received the operational stipends designed to cover basic welfare needs during deployments. According to them, the allowance—though modest—is critical to daily survival in the field.

“We are currently in the bush fighting terrorists. This allowance is supposed to help us live decently while on operation,” one soldier said. “Even though the money is small, it goes a long way. Now it is being withheld.”

Operation Hadin Kai, Nigeria’s main counter-terrorism mission in the North-East, covers multiple sectors including Sector 1 Maiduguri (Borno State), Sector 2 Damaturu (Yobe State), Sector 3 Maiduguri (Borno State), and Sector 4 Yola (Adamawa State). The soldiers clarified that not all North-East states fall under the operation’s current command structure.

They said the allowance is paid monthly, typically on the first day of each month, but claimed payments have become increasingly irregular. According to the troops, the funds are disbursed through First City Monument Bank (FCMB), which they alleged has failed to credit the accounts of thousands of personnel involved in the operation.

The operational allowance, they said, applies to multiple security agencies participating in the mission, including Nigerian Army troops, Mobile Police (MOPOL) units, and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Troops said the allowance is calculated at ₦1,500 per day, amounting to ₦46,500 per month, but claimed payments began “skipping” after a change in command leadership.

“Ever since he took over from our former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Wahidi Shuaib, our operation allowance has been skipping,” one soldier alleged.

The soldiers identified the current officer in charge as the Theatre Commander, naming him as Major General Abubakar, and appealed for urgent intervention from military authorities and the federal government.

They warned that continued non-payment could further weaken morale among troops already operating under extreme risk, logistical strain, and prolonged deployment conditions.

The allegations echo earlier complaints. In September 2025, journalists reported that Nigerian Army personnel raised concerns over poor salaries and unpaid allowances, calling on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to review military welfare amid rising inflation and worsening economic conditions.

According to the soldiers, attempts to formally complain through internal channels were allegedly met with intimidation and threats from military authorities, discouraging further reporting.

They also called for a comprehensive review of operational allowances, arguing that the current rates no longer reflect Nigeria’s economic realities or the risks associated with counter-insurgency warfare.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Nigerian Army were unsuccessful. Calls and messages sent to Lieutenant Colonel Onyechi Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.