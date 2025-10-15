Nigerian Student in UK Ordered to Leave Country After Visa Violation

A Nigerian student, Enyi Onyinye Grace, studying in the United Kingdom since 2022, has been ordered to leave the country after exceeding the working hour limits imposed on international students.

In an emotional TikTok video on her page @stasha253, Grace described her past three years in the UK as “a hell, a hell of three years.” She recounted how her situation worsened in 2023 following the death of her father, who had been her primary sponsor.

“I came in 2022, and in 2023, my dad passed away. I still had to work to pay my school fees despite everything I was going through,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Grace revealed that she could only attend her father’s burial virtually via video call, describing the experience as devastating.

“It was hard, it was so hard to the extent that I had to view the burial of my dad through a video call. I was devastated,” she explained.

To support herself and continue paying tuition, Grace worked beyond the permissible hours allowed for international students, unknowingly breaching UK student visa regulations.

“I had to work, even if I’m passing through all this… I still have to work to pay for my school fees. I made a mistake, I overworked unknowingly,” she admitted.

Following the discovery of the violation, Grace was instructed to leave the United Kingdom immediately. Despite her pleas to her university to allow her to complete her studies online from Nigeria, her request was denied.

“I’ve asked the uni if they would allow me, even if I go back to my country, to finish my course online at least. That was the only thing I asked, but they said no,” she said tearfully.

Grace’s case highlights the challenges faced by international students who struggle to balance academics, work, and personal tragedies while adhering to strict visa regulations.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.