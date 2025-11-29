Improved investor sentiment lifts 34 equities as year-to-date return climbs to 39.17%

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Nov. 27, 2025 (NAN) — Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) returned to positive territory on Thursday as investors recovered N111 billion in market value, reversing the previous session’s downturn and signalling renewed confidence across key sectors.

The rebound was driven by strong appetite for Ikeja Hotel, Linkage Assurance, NCR Nigeria, Learn Africa, Union Dicon Salt, and 29 other gainers that helped stabilise market sentiment after Wednesday’s sell-offs.

Market capitalisation rose to N91.107 trillion, up from N90.996 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) added 174.66 points, representing a 0.12 per cent increase, to close at 143,239.23, compared with 143,064.57 recorded on Wednesday.

With Thursday’s performance, the market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 39.17 per cent, underscoring sustained optimism among long-term investors despite intermittent volatility.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 34 gainers outpacing 20 losers, a sign of broad-based recovery across sectors.

Ikeja Hotel and Linkage Assurance led the top performers, appreciating by 10 per cent each to close at N27.50 and N1.87, respectively. NCR Nigeria and Learn Africa rose 9.96 per cent apiece to finish at N54.65 and N5.74, while Union Dicon Salt advanced 9.52 per cent to end at N6.90.

On the losers’ table, Champion Breweries suffered the biggest decline, shedding 9.85 per cent to close at N12.35 per share. Sterling Nigeria dropped 8.33 per cent to N7.15, while UPDC Plc fell 8.23 per cent to N5.02. Cileasing lost 4.83 per cent, closing at N5.32, and Guinea Insurance declined 4.35 per cent to N1.10 per share.

Despite the market rebound, overall activity weakened significantly as traders and institutions adopted a more cautious stance. Investors exchanged 324.6 million shares valued at N13.1 billion in 18,328 deals, notably lower than Wednesday’s 738.4 million shares worth N35.5 billion.

Fidelity Bank recorded the highest volume with 32.20 million shares traded, maintaining its position as a favourite among retail and institutional investors. GTCO topped the value chart with N2.27 billion in transactions, reflecting continued confidence in its resilience and earnings outlook.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.