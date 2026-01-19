Nigerian Stocks Rally: NCR, SCOA, DEAPCAP Lead Top Gainers as IKEJAHOTEL, AUSTINLAZ Slide

Updated: Jan 19, 2026
Godwin Okafor
By Godwin Okafor

Lagos, Jan. 16, 2025 – Nigerian equities closed the week on a bullish note, with several key stocks recording impressive gains while others faced notable declines.

Top Gainers:

Leading the rally, NCR surged 60.8%, closing at ₦128.55, driven by strong market sentiment and investor accumulation. Close behind, SCOA jumped 59.4% to ₦14.90, while DEAPCAP gained 48.7%, finishing at ₦4.46. JAIZBANK and OMATEK also performed strongly, with weekly gains of 45.7% and 38.3%, respectively. Other notable gainers included REDSTAREX (+25.7%), UPDC (+24.0%), ETRANZACT (+22.3%), and NSLTECH(+21.3%).

Market analysts attribute the gains to renewed investor confidence, increased trading volumes, and targeted accumulation in fundamentally strong stocks.

Bottom Performers:

On the flip side, some stocks experienced downward pressure. IKEJAHOTEL fell 12.4% to ₦35.05, followed by AUSTINLAZ, which declined 9.2% to ₦3.75. ETERNA and UNIVINSURE also recorded losses of 7.7% each, while EUNISELL dropped 7.6%. Other notable decliners included LASACO (-6.7%), CORNERST (-5.8%), SUNUASSUR (-5.5%), and FIDSON (-4.2%).

Stock Recommendations:

Analysts recommend a buy strategy on high-performing stocks such as CADBURY NIGERIA, FIDELITY BANK PLC, and UBA, highlighting their strong fundamentals, projected earnings, and attractive potential upside. Short-term stop-loss levels and take-profit targets have been outlined to guide investors navigating the current market momentum.

Outlook:

With broad-based gains across major sectors, the market is expected to maintain a positive bias in the near term. While some profit-taking may occur, the overall sentiment remains supportive, driven by heightened investor participation and strong fundamentals.

Summary Table: Top Weekly Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers

% Change

Bottom Losers

% Change

NCR

+60.8%

IKEJAHOTEL

-12.4%

SCOA

+59.4%

AUSTINLAZ

-9.2%

DEAPCAP

+48.7%

ETERNA

-7.7%

JAIZBANK

+45.7%

UNIVINSURE

-7.7%

OMATEK

+38.3%

EUNISELL

-7.6%

REDSTAREX

+25.7%

LASACO

-6.7%

UPDC

+24.0%

CORNERST

-5.8%

ETRANZACT

+22.3%

SUNUASSUR

-5.5%

NSLTECH

+21.3%

FIDSON

-4.2%

Godwin Okafor

Godwin Okafor

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
