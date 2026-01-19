Nigerian Stocks Rally: NCR, SCOA, DEAPCAP Lead Top Gainers as IKEJAHOTEL, AUSTINLAZ Slide

Lagos, Jan. 16, 2025 – Nigerian equities closed the week on a bullish note, with several key stocks recording impressive gains while others faced notable declines.
Top Gainers:
Leading the rally, NCR surged 60.8%, closing at ₦128.55, driven by strong market sentiment and investor accumulation. Close behind, SCOA jumped 59.4% to ₦14.90, while DEAPCAP gained 48.7%, finishing at ₦4.46. JAIZBANK and OMATEK also performed strongly, with weekly gains of 45.7% and 38.3%, respectively. Other notable gainers included REDSTAREX (+25.7%), UPDC (+24.0%), ETRANZACT (+22.3%), and NSLTECH(+21.3%).
Market analysts attribute the gains to renewed investor confidence, increased trading volumes, and targeted accumulation in fundamentally strong stocks.
Bottom Performers:
On the flip side, some stocks experienced downward pressure. IKEJAHOTEL fell 12.4% to ₦35.05, followed by AUSTINLAZ, which declined 9.2% to ₦3.75. ETERNA and UNIVINSURE also recorded losses of 7.7% each, while EUNISELL dropped 7.6%. Other notable decliners included LASACO (-6.7%), CORNERST (-5.8%), SUNUASSUR (-5.5%), and FIDSON (-4.2%).
Stock Recommendations:
Analysts recommend a buy strategy on high-performing stocks such as CADBURY NIGERIA, FIDELITY BANK PLC, and UBA, highlighting their strong fundamentals, projected earnings, and attractive potential upside. Short-term stop-loss levels and take-profit targets have been outlined to guide investors navigating the current market momentum.
Outlook:
With broad-based gains across major sectors, the market is expected to maintain a positive bias in the near term. While some profit-taking may occur, the overall sentiment remains supportive, driven by heightened investor participation and strong fundamentals.
Summary Table: Top Weekly Gainers and Losers
|
Top Gainers
|
% Change
|
Bottom Losers
|
% Change
|
NCR
|
+60.8%
|
IKEJAHOTEL
|
-12.4%
|
SCOA
|
+59.4%
|
AUSTINLAZ
|
-9.2%
|
DEAPCAP
|
+48.7%
|
ETERNA
|
-7.7%
|
JAIZBANK
|
+45.7%
|
UNIVINSURE
|
-7.7%
|
OMATEK
|
+38.3%
|
EUNISELL
|
-7.6%
|
REDSTAREX
|
+25.7%
|
LASACO
|
-6.7%
|
UPDC
|
+24.0%
|
CORNERST
|
-5.8%
|
ETRANZACT
|
+22.3%
|
SUNUASSUR
|
-5.5%
|
NSLTECH
|
+21.3%
|
FIDSON
|
-4.2%