Nigerian Stocks Rally: NCR, SCOA, DEAPCAP Lead Top Gainers as IKEJAHOTEL, AUSTINLAZ Slide

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 16, 2025 – Nigerian equities closed the week on a bullish note, with several key stocks recording impressive gains while others faced notable declines.

Top Gainers:

Leading the rally, NCR surged 60.8%, closing at ₦128.55, driven by strong market sentiment and investor accumulation. Close behind, SCOA jumped 59.4% to ₦14.90, while DEAPCAP gained 48.7%, finishing at ₦4.46. JAIZBANK and OMATEK also performed strongly, with weekly gains of 45.7% and 38.3%, respectively. Other notable gainers included REDSTAREX (+25.7%), UPDC (+24.0%), ETRANZACT (+22.3%), and NSLTECH(+21.3%).

Market analysts attribute the gains to renewed investor confidence, increased trading volumes, and targeted accumulation in fundamentally strong stocks.

Bottom Performers:

On the flip side, some stocks experienced downward pressure. IKEJAHOTEL fell 12.4% to ₦35.05, followed by AUSTINLAZ, which declined 9.2% to ₦3.75. ETERNA and UNIVINSURE also recorded losses of 7.7% each, while EUNISELL dropped 7.6%. Other notable decliners included LASACO (-6.7%), CORNERST (-5.8%), SUNUASSUR (-5.5%), and FIDSON (-4.2%).

Stock Recommendations:

Analysts recommend a buy strategy on high-performing stocks such as CADBURY NIGERIA, FIDELITY BANK PLC, and UBA, highlighting their strong fundamentals, projected earnings, and attractive potential upside. Short-term stop-loss levels and take-profit targets have been outlined to guide investors navigating the current market momentum.

Outlook:

With broad-based gains across major sectors, the market is expected to maintain a positive bias in the near term. While some profit-taking may occur, the overall sentiment remains supportive, driven by heightened investor participation and strong fundamentals.

Summary Table: Top Weekly Gainers and Losers