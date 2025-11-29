Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N68 Billion as Investors Take Profits

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Nigerian stock market extended last week’s losses on Monday as investors offloaded equities, trimming N68 billion from market capitalisation.

The downturn was driven by 27 declining stocks, including NPF Microfinance Bank, Prestige Assurance, Sterling Nigeria, and WAPIC Insurance, reflecting sustained profit-taking among market players.

Market capitalisation opened at N91.414 trillion but closed at N91.346 trillion, representing a loss of N68 billion or 0.08 per cent. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped 0.08 per cent, shedding 108.01 points to finish at 143,614.61, moderating the year-to-date return to 39.53 per cent.

The market breadth ended negative, with 27 losers against 17 gainers. Leading the decliners, FG152028S1 plunged 69.39 per cent to N30 per unit, followed by NPF Microfinance Bank with a 7.85 per cent loss to N2.70 per share. Prestige Assurance fell 7.48 per cent to N1.36, while Sterling Nigeria and WAPIC Insurance shed 6.94 per cent and 6.18 per cent to close at N6.70 and N2.43, respectively.

On the upside, Etranzact led gainers with a 9.06 per cent rise, closing at N14.45 per share, while International Energy Insurance advanced 8.49 per cent to N2.30. Mc Nicholas, Cileasing, and UPDC also gained 7 per cent, 5.47 per cent, and 5.26 per cent, closing at N2.75, N5.59, and N6.00, respectively.

Market activity remained robust, with a total of 694.8 million shares worth N28.7 billion exchanged across 24,041 deals. Guaranty Trust Holding Company recorded the highest volume and value, trading 203.85 million shares valued at N17.24 billion.

The early-week profit-taking underscores investor caution as companies release earnings reports and the market navigates global economic uncertainties.

