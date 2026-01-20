Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian stock market opened the new trading week on a cautious note on Monday, with mild profit-taking shaving about ₦11 billion off investors’ portfolios.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) showed that total market capitalisation declined by 0.01 per cent to ₦106.342 trillion, down from ₦106.353 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 17 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 166,112.50, compared with 166,129.50 recorded in the previous session.

The marginal decline was driven by selloffs in stocks including Industrial and Medical Gases, Haldane McCall, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, Ikeja Hotel, and Union Dicon Salt, alongside 19 other declining equities.

Despite the overall dip, market breadth closed positive, with 44 gainers against 24 losers, indicating sustained buying interest in select stocks.

NCR Nigeria, Champion Breweries, and Learn Africa led the gainers’ chart, each appreciating by 10 per cent to close at ₦141.40, ₦19.25, and ₦7.15 per share, respectively.

Triple Gee advanced by 9.94 per cent to ₦5.86, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals gained 9.90 per cent, closing at ₦11.10 per share.

On the losers’ side, Industrial and Medical Gases topped the chart, shedding 9.95 per cent to close at ₦34.85 per share.

Haldane McCall followed with a 9.88 per cent decline to ₦3.83, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank dropped 9.57 per cent to ₦4.44.

Ikeja Hotel fell by 7.28 per cent to ₦32.50, while Union Dicon Salt declined by 5.26 per cent to close at ₦9.00 per share.

Market activity showed a 21 per cent increase in the number of deals and a 17 per cent rise in trading volume, despite a 12 per cent decline in transaction value.

A total of 629.6 million shares, valued at ₦14.75 billion, were traded in 57,858 transactions, compared with 539.9 million shares worth ₦16.7 billion exchanged in 48,023 deals in the previous session.

Zenith Bank emerged as the most traded stock by value, recording ₦1.57 billion, accounting for 10.64 per cent of the day’s total turnover.

Meanwhile, Secure Electronic Technology led the volume chart with 83.3 million shares traded.