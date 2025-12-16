Lagos, Dec. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market recorded its second positive performance this week, with investors gaining about N13 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The marginal uptick was driven by renewed investor interest in equities such as Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Guinness Nigeria, Multiverse Mining, Mecure Industries, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and 26 other advancing stocks.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) increased by N13 billion, or 0.01 per cent, from N95.267 trillion to close at N95.280 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.01 per cent, gaining 21.23 points to close at 149,459.11, compared with 149,437.88 recorded in the previous session.

The market’s year-to-date (YTD) return climbed to 45.21 per cent, while market breadth closed positive, with 31 gainers and 26 losers recorded at the end of trading.

On the gainers’ table, Aluminium Extrusion Industries led with a 10 per cent increase, closing at N9.35 per share. Guinness Nigeria followed closely with a 9.98 per cent gain to close at N263.40.

Mecure Industries and Multiverse Mining appreciated by 9.95 per cent each, ending the session at N45.85 and N12.15 per share, respectively.

Also, Sovereign Trust Insurance advanced by 9.89 per cent, settling at N4.11 per share.

Conversely, Halldane McCall topped the decliners’ chart, shedding 9.93 per cent to close at N3.72 per share.

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank and Veritas Kapital Assurance followed with losses of 9.09 per cent each, closing at N3.50 and N1.60, respectively.

Linkage Assurance declined by 5.71 per cent to N1.65, while Champion Breweries dipped by 5.63 per cent to close at N13.40 per share.

Market activity showed mixed performance, as the number of deals declined, while trading volume and value increased.

A total of 1.03 billion shares, valued at N21.8 billion, were traded across 23,701 transactions, compared with 553.2 million shares worth N13.3 billion exchanged in 28,907 transactions in the previous session.

Access Corporation emerged as the most actively traded stock, recording the highest volume and value, with 385.83 million shares exchanged, valued at N7.72 billion.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.