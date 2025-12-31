Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian equities market closed the year on a positive note on Wednesday, extending its winning streak and adding N533 billion to investors’ wealth.

Market data showed that the All-Share Index rose by 0.37 per cent, or 578.31 points, to settle at 155,613.03 from Tuesday’s 155,034.72, while market capitalisation increased from N99.376 trillion to N98,843 trillion.

The year-to-date return stood at 51.19 per cent, with market breadth remaining positive, recording 47 gainers against 16 losers. Notable performers included Aluminium Extrusion Industries, which led the gainers with a 9.90 per cent rise to N21.65 per share; Austinlaz, up 9.82 per cent to N4.25; Meyer, gaining 9.75 per cent to close at N12.95; Cileasing, soaring 9.60 per cent to N6.85; and Union Dicon Salt, increasing by 9.52 per cent to N6.90.

On the losing side, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical dropped 9.38 per cent to N5.80, Tantalizer fell 6.72 per cent to N2.50, International Breweries shed 4.44 per cent to N14, NPF Microfinance Bank slipped 3.13 per cent to N3.71, and Vitafoam decreased 3.06 per cent to N92 per share.

In terms of trading activity, Chams led with the highest volume at 710.28 million shares, while Aradel recorded the highest value at N9.52 billion.

The market’s strong finish capped a year of impressive gains, reflecting investors’ confidence in Nigerian equities as 2025 comes to a close

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.