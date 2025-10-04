Nigerian Scientist’s Cancer-Detecting Goggles Gain Global Spotlight as FUOYE Scholars Join World’s Top 2%

Naija247news – Lagos/Port Harcourt, October 2025 — In a striking testament to Nigerian brilliance at home and abroad, two separate stories are rewriting the nation’s place on the global research map. While a Nigerian-born scientist is pioneering cancer-detecting goggles that could change the face of surgery, four scholars from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have been ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists.

Achilefu’s Glow-in-the-Dark Goggles for Cancer Surgery

Nigerian-born medical innovator, Dr. Samuel Achilefu, has designed what global medical journals are calling a “game-changer” — wearable fluorescence surgical goggles that allow doctors to literally see cancer cells during operations.

The device, sometimes referred to as “Medical Vision Goggles”, uses a special dye that binds to tumors. When exposed to infrared light, cancer cells emit a glow that the goggles detect, overlaying the signal on the surgeon’s field of view.

In early trials, particularly in breast cancer surgeries, the goggles identified hard-to-see tumors and lymph nodes with pinpoint accuracy — reducing the chance of leaving behind stray malignant cells. Researchers say the innovation could transform outcomes, especially in developing countries where access to expensive diagnostic systems is limited.

Achilefu’s lab is working to make the goggles smaller, cheaper, and surgeon-friendly by building them from off-the-shelf components, meaning they may one day become standard even in resource-challenged hospitals.

The Nigerian scientist, who holds over 300 academic publications and dozens of patents, remains a symbol of how Nigerian talent — when given global opportunity — can deliver world-class solutions.

FUOYE Scholars Break into the Global Top 2%

Back home, FUOYE — one of Nigeria’s relatively young federal universities — is proving it can compete with century-old institutions on the global stage.

Four of its lecturers were officially named among the world’s top 2% scientists in the 2025 ranking by the Top Scientists Network (TopSciNet). The honorees include:

Prof. Olayide Samuel Lawal

Dr. Adeolu Adesoji Adediran

Prof. Bukola Olalekan Bolaji

Prof. Basiru Olaitan Ajiboye

The ranking is based on objective research metrics such as citations, h-index, and overall scholarly impact. Their recognition underscores the growing research culture in FUOYE, which only recently celebrated its first decade as a full-fledged university.

While some reports had earlier inflated the figure to five, official listings confirm that four FUOYE scholars made the global cut.

Commentary

For a country often weighed down by “brain drain,” these dual milestones send a clear message: Nigeria’s intellectual capital is alive and globally relevant.

Achilefu’s work points to what is possible when Nigerian researchers have access to funding, infrastructure, and international collaboration. FUOYE’s recognition, on the other hand, signals that even local institutions — if nurtured — can rise to meet global standards.

As the health and education sectors continue to struggle with underfunding and policy inconsistency, the stories of Dr. Achilefu and FUOYE scholars should not be treated as isolated victories. They are blueprints for a Nigeria where research excellence can drive both healthcare innovation and national development.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.