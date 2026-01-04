Nigerian Railway Sees Surge in Passengers as Yuletide 50% Fare Discount Ends

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recorded a significant rise in passenger turnout across its operational corridors as the Federal Government’s 50 percent yuletide train fare discount came to an end on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The festive season discount, which ran throughout the yuletide period, attracted thousands of passengers nationwide, highlighting rail transport as a safer, more affordable, and reliable alternative during peak travel periods. Findings by The Nation showed that major stations experienced sustained passenger flow, with several trips operating near full capacity, particularly along high-demand routes.

NRC officials reported that the Lagos–Ibadan corridor saw especially high occupancy between December 24 and January 1. The increase in patronage was attributed to the fare reduction, improved service reliability, and enhanced security presence at stations.

Passenger movement remained steady along the Lagos–Ibadan, Abuja–Kaduna, and Warri–Itakpe standard gauge corridors, as well as on narrow gauge Mass Transit Train services, with orderly boarding processes and largely punctual departures recorded throughout the festive period.

Officials said the turnout reflects growing public confidence in rail travel amid rising road transport costs and security concerns during the yuletide season. Many passengers described the fare discount as timely relief, easing the financial burden of holiday travel while providing comfort and predictability.

Operational performance during the exercise was largely smooth. Ticketing systems, both online and at stations, functioned efficiently, while customer service officers assisted commuters, particularly first-time rail users. Security personnel were deployed across stations and onboard trains to ensure passenger safety, contributing to the seamless conduct of operations nationwide.

The NRC management commended the professionalism and dedication of its staff, noting that the success of the festive fare initiative demonstrates the rail system’s capacity to support large-scale passenger movement when adequately incentivised.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.