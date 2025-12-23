Nigerian Professor, Founder of Michigan Nonprofit, Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Tax Evasion

Ezeh, founder and former leader of the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC), has entered a plea agreement acknowledging responsibility for wire fraud and tax evasion. The nonprofit, which provided early childhood education support to low-income communities, shut down amid financial irregularities.

Court filings reveal that funds intended for early learning programs were diverted for personal expenses, including international travel. Investigators found that substantial amounts of the money were wired outside the United States, with Nigeria identified as a major destination.

Authorities say Ezeh conspired with her former bookkeeper to create false invoices and route payments through shell entities, enabling sustained embezzlement over several years while hiding the true use of the funds. The bookkeeper has already been convicted and is serving a federal prison sentence.

Prosecutors also noted that Ezeh failed to report significant personal and business income over five years, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The ELNC board described the plea as a necessary step toward accountability, highlighting that the fraud forced the closure of programs serving vulnerable children in Michigan communities.

Ezeh has agreed to pay full restitution to cover the misappropriated funds and tax losses. She is expected to formally enter her guilty plea before a federal judge in January 2026, with sentencing to follow. Wire fraud carries a potential prison term of up to 20 years, while tax evasion carries additional penalties under U.S. law.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.