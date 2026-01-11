Nigerian Passport Holders Gain Visa-Free Access to 45 Countries Worldwide

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigerian passport holders can now travel to 45 countries without securing a visa in advance, according to the latest update from Visaindex. The move is expected to boost tourism, business, and family visits while easing administrative barriers for Nigerians abroad.

Of the 45 destinations, 27 grant full visa-free entry, while the remaining countries provide alternatives such as visa-on-arrival or require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), depending on local immigration rules.

Key African Destinations Open to Nigerians

Gambia – Operating as a visa-free zone for African travelers since 2019, also welcoming visitors from the Commonwealth, EU, and select Baltic states.

Benin – Visa requirements lifted for all African nationals in 2019, enhancing commerce and cross-border travel.

Kenya – President William Ruto announced the abolition of visa requirements for African travelers in October 2023 to strengthen trade and connectivity.

Rwanda – Visa-free entry for African nationals introduced in November 2023, promoting tourism and investment.

Ghana – The latest African country to grant visa-free access, supporting its ambition to become a West African trade and tourism hub.

Other Countries Offering Visa-Free or Streamlined Entry

Barbados, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Cook Islands, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Fiji, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kiribati, Liberia, Mali, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niger, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Vanuatu.

The update underscores a growing trend of enhanced mobility for Nigerian citizens, allowing for simpler and more accessible travel across multiple regions worldwide.