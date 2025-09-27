Nigerian National Must Repay $2.7M After 2-Year U.S. Sentence for Romance Scam

Boston, USA – A Nigerian national has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar romance scam that defrauded victims across the United States.

Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, 35, from Abuja, was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to pay $2.7 million in restitution and will face one year of supervised release after his prison term. Nwadavid is subject to deportation to Nigeria upon completion of his sentence.

The defendant pleaded guilty in June 2025 to mail fraud, aiding and abetting money laundering, and money laundering, following his arrest in April 2025 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after arriving from the United Kingdom. In January 2024, a federal grand jury in Boston indicted him on charges related to the fraud and money laundering schemes.

How the Scam Worked

“Romance scams” exploit the trust of online dating or social media users. Perpetrators create fake profiles and develop relationships with victims before asking them to send money or conduct financial transactions under false pretenses. Common schemes include urgent needs for money to pay medical bills or secure an inheritance.

Between 2016 and September 2019, Nwadavid orchestrated schemes that tricked victims into sending funds abroad. One Massachusetts victim, for instance, received money from several U.S. victims and transferred the funds to Nwadavid through a series of cryptocurrency transactions, primarily using LocalBitcoins. Nwadavid repeatedly accessed the victim’s accounts from overseas to funnel the stolen money into his own accounts.

FBI and U.S. Attorneys Involved

The sentencing was announced by United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth B. Kosto and Mackenzie A. Queenin prosecuted the case. The sentencing was announced by United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth B. Kosto and Mackenzie A. Queenin prosecuted the case. Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, a Nigerian fraudster, was found guilty of orchestrating a Nigerian romance scam and engaging in cryptocurrency fraud, resulting in a lengthy U.S. prison sentence. This case highlights the pervasive nature of such scams and the commitment of law enforcement to combat financial crimes.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.