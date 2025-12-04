By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

A 26-year-old Nigerian, Mercy Ojedeji, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison in the United States for fraudulently obtaining a student visa, admission to the University of Missouri, and other benefits, including a Social Security card, driver’s license, $49,000 stipend, bank account, and apartment.

The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday, December 1, 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ojedeji also participated in money mule activities alongside Shirley Waller, who is serving a 93-month prison sentence for aiding online scammers and committing pandemic and mortgage fraud. The pair allegedly used a fraudulently opened bank account to funnel proceeds from Waller’s criminal activities to Nigeria.

Authorities reported that a total of 193 packages were sent to the home Ojedeji and Waller shared. Law enforcement seized 17 packages containing $94,150, and the government estimated the total intended loss of their scheme to exceed $1 million.

Victims shared their experiences in letters to Judge Autrey. One victim, who lost $47,000 to the scam, described being duped by a story involving a widowed orthopedic surgeon working in a refugee hospital in Jordan. Another reported having their water cut off for a month after sending money to the scammers.

Ojedeji had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of unlawful use of fraudulent immigration documents and one count of wire fraud. He admitted using counterfeit academic transcripts, recommendation letters, a fake resume, and a report on his English proficiency to obtain a student visa and admission to the University of Missouri’s chemistry PhD program in Fall 2023. This fraud also earned him a stipend and tuition waiver valued at over $49,000.

Ojedeji used the student visa and falsified documents to obtain a Social Security card, which he then used to open a bank account. Using documents produced by Waller, he also rented an apartment. After failing to attend classes, participate in his assistantship, or join a research group, the university terminated his enrollment in January 2024, which invalidated his student visa.

Despite this, Ojedeji used the fraudulent visa and other documents to obtain a Missouri driver’s license on February 26, 2024. The license was then used to open the bank account through which he and Waller transferred proceeds from Waller’s money mule operations.

Ruth Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes the St. Louis Field Office, said:

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is charged with defending the nation’s mail system from illegal use. With the collaborative efforts of our federal and local law enforcement partners, Postal Inspectors investigate fraudsters who utilize the U.S. Mail to perpetuate financial schemes to defraud others in order to enrich themselves. Postal Inspectors seek justice for victims, including those most vulnerable.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the FBI and the Town and Country Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry prosecuted the case.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.