Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nigerian Military Rescues 180 Civilians, Arrests 450 Terrorists, Recovers Arms in September Operations

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja – The Nigerian military has reported significant successes in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities during September 2025, rescuing 180 kidnapped civilians, arresting 450 terrorists, and eliminating scores of criminal elements.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, who also disclosed that 39 terrorists voluntarily surrendered to security forces. During the operations, troops recovered 63 assorted arms, 4,475 ammunition rounds, and 294 explosive items, including grenades and improvised explosive device (IED) materials.

“Terrorist logistics and communication equipment, including hand-held radios, motorcycles, and vehicles used in perpetrating crimes, were also recovered,” Major General Kangye stated.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites. They also foiled oil theft valued at over N112.17 million, intercepting 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK, and 1,475 litres of PMS.

“Overall, troops recovered a wide array of weapons, including automatic rifles, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and materials used to manufacture IEDs, along with caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition,” Kangye added.

In the Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai troops, in collaboration with air components, hybrid forces, and local security groups, maintained operational pressure on Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS terrorists, denying them freedom of action.

The operations took place from September 23 to 30, 2025, covering several local government areas in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, including Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Gukba, Monguno, Damboa, Biu, Kukawa, Madagali, Hong, Mubi South, Gujba, Geidam, and Nguru.

“During these engagements, troops eliminated scores of terrorists, recovered weapons, dismantled enemy networks, and ensured the safe resettlement of displaced persons, enabling unimpeded farming activities,” Major General Kangye said.

The Nigerian military’s operations in both the Niger Delta and the Northeast reflect sustained efforts to combat insecurity, protect civilians, and secure national resources.

