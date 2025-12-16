Nigerian military aircraft was never on any mission in Burkina Faso

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) The Nigerian military has debunked reports alleging that a Nigerian military aircraft was involved in a clandestine intelligence operation in Burkina Faso, describing the claims as false, misleading and unsupported by facts.

A competent source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the aircraft was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled periodic depot maintenance, a routine requirement in the lifecycle of military transport aircraft.

According to the source, the aircraft had no operational tasking or intelligence mission and was covered by all necessary flight documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation standards.

He said the precautionary landing at Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, was initiated purely on safety grounds and in strict compliance with established aviation protocols.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land or operating without authorisation. Claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications,” the source said.

The source further dismissed allegations of espionage, signals intelligence operations, foreign sponsorship or external network involvement.

He added that personnel on board were standard aircrew and mission-support officers on a legitimate military air movement.

“The aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind, and the interaction between Burkinabe authorities and the NAF crew has remained professional,” he added.

The source also clarified that contrary to online speculation, no official statement was issued by the Nigerian Air Force claiming that the crew had been released.

He said issues relating to the aircraft and its personnel were being responsibly handled by relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies through established diplomatic channels, in line with international norms and bilateral relations.

The source described the spread of the reports as a deliberate disinformation effort aimed at discrediting Nigeria, undermining public trust and straining regional relations.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, rely on verified information and disregard sensational narratives capable of distorting facts and threatening regional stability.

“In an era of heightened information warfare, citizens must engage national security matters with discernment and responsibility,” the source said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

