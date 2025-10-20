Nigerian Migrant Impersonates Female Nurse to Work in Same UK Hospital Where Lucy Letby Served, Court Reveals

By Naija247news International Desk – London | October 20, 2025

A Nigerian migrant, Lucius Njoku, 33, has been convicted in the United Kingdom for impersonating a female nurse to work in the Accident & Emergency (A&E) unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital — the same NHS facility where convicted serial killer nurse Lucy Letby once worked.

According to evidence presented before Chester Magistrates’ Court, Njoku fraudulently used the identity of his acquaintance, Joyce George, a 32-year-old Nigerian national, to secure shifts as a healthcare assistant between February and April this year.

Worked for Two Months Under Stolen Identity

During that two-month period, Njoku — posing as Ms. George — performed direct patient care duties including washing, dressing, and monitoring vital signs of seriously ill patients, all while wearing an NHS name badge bearing George’s photograph.

The deception came to light after a patient became suspicious and questioned Njoku, prompting him to respond:

“My name is Joyce — but I am a man.”

An internal inquiry was launched, leading to a police investigation that traced George and Njoku to an address in Ellesmere Port, near Chester. A police search of the residence uncovered mobile phone exchanges between the two, detailing shift arrangements and payment coordination.

Fraud Conviction and Sentencing

Njoku pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, alongside 80 hours of unpaid community service. He was also ordered to pay £239 in court costs and victim surcharge.

While no harm or patient complaints were recorded during his shifts, prosecutors stressed that the “access granted through deception” represented a serious breach of public trust and NHS safeguarding protocols.

Lisa McGuire, prosecuting, told the court:

“She [George] permitted Njoku to do her shifts under her name. Fortunately, no harm was done, but it is the access which raises the gravest concern.”

Co-Accused Flees to Nigeria

Joyce George, who originally secured the hospital job through an external staffing agency, has since fled the United Kingdom after being charged with fraud. Authorities believe she has returned to Nigeria. An arrest warrant has been issued for her apprehension.

Legal and Immigration Uncertainty

Njoku, who came to the UK years earlier as a student, is married to an NHS healthcare worker and now resides at a separate address in Ellesmere Port. His immigration status is tied to his wife’s employment visa, meaning he may face Home Office scrutiny or potential deportation following his conviction.

His solicitor, Steven Alis, told the court that Njoku was a trained nurse but lacked valid UK registration and clearance when he took up the fraudulent shifts.

“He accepts the seriousness of his actions,” Alis said. “Safeguarding checks had not yet come through at the time. He has since obtained appropriate authorisation but has chosen to leave the care industry. He now works with Vauxhall through an agency.”

Judge Condemns Breach of Trust

In sentencing, District Judge Jack McGarva condemned the deception as a serious violation of the UK’s health system safeguards.

“You deceived your way into a job which requires safeguarding checks,” the judge said. “Although you were qualified and performed the work without complaint, that is not the point — your actions undermine public confidence in the system.”

Context: NHS Recruitment Scrutiny and Identity Fraud

The case comes amid increased scrutiny of NHS recruitment processes following the high-profile conviction of Lucy Letby and ongoing concerns about staffing verification within outsourced healthcare agencies.

UK health officials have been under pressure to tighten background checks for overseas workers and improve data validation systems to prevent identity-related fraud in hospitals.

