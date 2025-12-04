Nigerian Man, South African Woman Sentenced to 37 Years for Drug Trafficking in South Africa

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

A Nigerian man, Victor Ikechukwu Udoh, and a South African woman, Vuyisekha Miranda Mzwakhe, have been sentenced to a combined 37 years in prison in South Africa for drug trafficking.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed in a statement on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, that the duo formed a criminal partnership via social media. Mzwakhe contacted Udoh, offering herself as a drug mule to transport narcotics across South Africa, specifically from Plettenberg Bay to Johannesburg or Durban, while refusing to go beyond the country’s borders.

Oudtshoorn Regional Court in the Western Cape handed down the sentences: Mzwakhe received 15 years for drug dealing, while Udoh was sentenced to 20 years for the same offense, plus an additional two years for immigration violations, having overstayed his visa by over five years.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila explained that despite Udoh’s initial hesitation, Mzwakhe confirmed her willingness to transport the drugs. Udoh financed her journey from Gqeberha to George, including accommodation at a guesthouse.

“The guesthouse owner confirmed that he received a call from a man on October 15, 2021, who booked a room. Later, a courier company brought a parcel to his guesthouse, and he thought it was for the guesthouse. The man who booked the room called inquiring about the parcel and informed the owner it was his. On the afternoon of that day, Mzwakhe arrived, checked in, received a key and a remote for the gate. Udoh arrived after her, and she opened the gate for him. Later, Mzwakhe handed over the keys, indicating that they were leaving,” the prosecutor told the court.

The pair boarded a taxi to Oudtshoorn, where police had been tipped off about a suspicious couple. During a roadblock, officers searched the vehicle and found Mzwakhe with a box containing 743 grams of methamphetamine (Tik), valued at R260,050. Udoh was found carrying Mzwakhe’s bag, including her passport and identity documents.

Following their arrest, Mzwakhe was released on bail but later rearrested for failing to appear in court, spending a year in custody before sentencing. Udoh, 33, whose bail was opposed, spent five years in prison prior to sentencing.

Both initially pleaded not guilty. Mzwakhe claimed she was unaware the parcel contained drugs, and Udoh argued that the search and seizure were unconstitutional. However, social media messages presented in court revealed that Mzwakhe had agreed to transport drugs for Udoh just days before their arrest.

The court also heard that Udoh had applied for asylum in South Africa, but his application was rejected in 2016.

The sentencing serves as a reminder of the increasing risks of using social media to facilitate international drug trafficking and highlights the collaborative efforts of South African law enforcement to tackle narcotics crime.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.