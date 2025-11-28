Nigerian Man Convicted in U.S. Over Romance Scam, $120,000 Wire Fraud Scheme

A federal jury in Wilmington, North Carolina has convicted 34-year-old Nigerian national, Saheed Sunday Owolabi, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering tied to multiple cyber-enabled fraud operations.

The verdict was announced in a press release by U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Boyle stressed that such crimes continue to drain victims across the country.

“Fraud schemes like this drain millions from hardworking people in our communities. We will continue to work with our federal partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who abuse the anonymity of the internet to enrich themselves by stealing from our citizens,” Boyle said.

Romance Scam, Stolen Identities, and Pandemic-Era Fraud

Court documents revealed that Owolabi posed as a woman online to form romantic relationships with unsuspecting men in the United States—an operation commonly known as a romance scam.

Working with co-conspirators, he exploited these fake relationships to obtain money, banking access, and sensitive personal information from victims. Prosecutors said Owolabi and his associates also used victim-provided bank accounts to launder proceeds from other fraud schemes.

Evidence showed that Owolabi participated in a plot that stole and laundered more than $120,000 from a victim in the Eastern District of North Carolina and targeted hundreds more nationwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group infiltrated a real-estate transaction and sent spoofed emails directing a victim to transfer closing funds into accounts they controlled. The money was funneled through accounts tied to Owolabi, who then issued instructions on how to disperse the funds, including transfers to himself.

Recovered Chats Reveal Criminal Admission

Investigators also uncovered chat messages in which Owolabi admitted he ran romance scams — until he discovered he had been corresponding with another fraudster. That individual reportedly mocked Owolabi, telling him to “learn how to do a clean job.”

Facing Up to 40 Years in Prison

Owolabi faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2026.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is handling the investigation, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad DeVoeis prosecuting the case.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.