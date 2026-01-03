Zaria, Kaduna State – The Nigerian government is under renewed scrutiny over alleged human rights abuses, after reports emerged that a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sani Khalifa, has been secretly detained for more than three weeks without charge or access to legal counsel.

Multiple sources familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters on Saturday that Sheikh Khalifa has been held incommunicado for 23 days. His family and legal representatives remain unaware of his precise location, raising serious concerns over violations of Nigeria’s legal framework and international human rights standards.

According to one insider, the ordeal began when Sheikh Khalifa’s bank account was abruptly frozen, without any written notice or court order.

“When his bank branch in Zaria was contacted, officials said the account could only be reactivated at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja,” the source said.

The situation escalated when the cleric travelled to Abuja to resolve the banking issue. Security operatives allegedly intercepted him upon arrival and took him into custody.

“He was reportedly accused of having links to a soldier allegedly involved in a coup attempt, on the grounds that the soldier once transferred ₦2 million into his account,” the source added.

However, another source close to Sheikh Khalifa strongly refuted any criminal or political connection.

“Sheikh Sani Khalifa has no personal or political ties with that soldier,” the source said. “The only connection was that one of his students knew the soldier and introduced them briefly over the phone. They merely exchanged greetings. Later, the soldier sent ₦2 million to the Sheikh’s account, seeking prayers and blessings — a normal practice for religious followers seeking spiritual guidance. There was no political discussion, no criminal intent, nothing beyond prayers.”

The source further claimed that authorities are now reportedly tracking and arresting anyone who ever had any financial transaction with the soldier in question.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigerian military nor other security agencies have publicly confirmed Sheikh Khalifa’s detention or disclosed any formal charges against him. Family members and associates are demanding either his immediate release or that he be charged in court in line with due process.

This latest development comes on the heels of a separate report by SaharaReporters on October 30, 2025, revealing that 16 senior military officers were detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over an alleged coup plot against the Bola Tinubu-led government — a move that had already heightened tensions within the country’s military and political spheres.

The secretive detention of Sheikh Khalifa, a widely respected cleric, has intensified public debate about due process, transparency, and the limits of state power in Nigeria.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.