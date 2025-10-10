Nigerian, Four Others Charged with Manslaughter in Zambia Over Young Man’s Death

KABWE, Zambia – A 34-year-old Nigerian, Nathaniel Barthram, along with four others, including his girlfriend, Maria Zaloumis, have been charged in Zambia in connection with the death of 22-year-old Enoch Kasengele.

The case, which initially began at the Kabwe Magistrate’s Court, has now been transferred to the High Court for trial following the reduction of charges from murder to manslaughter. The court also granted the suspects bail.

Other accused in the matter are Daniel Chiluwa, Fortune Mwitangati, and Gift Daka. The five were allegedly involved in the incident at Onani Farm in Kabwe on August 17, 2025.

Kasengele, a resident along the Kabwe-Lusaka Road, was reportedly killed while Barthram, a Nigerian national living at Tuzini Farm, and Zaloumis, a farmer residing at Wonani Farm, were in a relationship.

The Zambian Police Service had initially charged the suspects with murder on August 28 following the victim’s death. During their first court appearance on September 23, Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso read the charge, stating:

“You are all charged with one count of murder of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe Kasengele on August 17, 2025, contrary to Section 200 Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. You are expected to appear again for another mention on October 6, 2025, as we await consent from the office of the DPP.”

The suspects were initially remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility pending further hearings.

At the latest court sitting, State Advocate Joseph Zimba informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided to reduce the charge from murder to manslaughter, which is a bailable offence. The defense lawyers subsequently applied for bail, emphasizing that the accused were ready to meet all conditions.

Magistrate Liswaniso granted bail of K20,000 per accused, with two traceable civil servant sureties each. Barthram was also required to surrender his Nigerian passport.

The development adds to a growing list of negative reports involving Nigerians abroad. Earlier this year, in February, PUNCH Metro reported that a Nigerian, Adiyako Masaliyo, was beaten to death in Bellahalli, Bhagaluru, India, following a dispute over alleged drug-related issues.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.