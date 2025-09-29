Nigerian Family Seeks Answers After Winnipeg Bus Accident Claims Life of 49-Year-Old Woman, Omotayo Samuel-Pepple

The family of 49-year-old Nigerian woman, Omotayo Samuel-Pepple, is demanding clarity and accountability following her tragic death after being struck by a bus in Winnipeg, Canada.

Samuel-Pepple was waiting at a bus stop on September 16, 2025, when the vehicle hit her. She was rushed to the hospital with severe internal injuries and multiple fractures. Despite undergoing three surgeries, she suffered cardiac arrest and later died.

Family Seeks Answers

Her sister, Mary Oloyede, expressed frustration over the circumstances and the delay in communication.

“I would want to know if the driver was impaired. What actually happened? I know the police are still doing their investigation, but we are hoping there will be more information as time goes by,” she said.

Oloyede also criticized the eight-hour delay in notifying the family.

“She was still conscious, she was still communicating at the scene. Even if I was not there, at least someone should have informed friends or church members so they could get to the hospital.”

Life and Legacy

Samuel-Pepple moved to Canada in 2024 to pursue studies in human resource management at the University of Manitoba. Her family revealed she had plans to bring her husband and three children, aged 14, 17, and 21, from Nigeria to join her before the tragedy occurred.

Oloyede is urging authorities to hold the bus driver accountable and is appealing to the public for any dashcam footage or information that could aid the investigation.

“If you could share, it would give the immediate family some respite to know exactly what happened,” she said.

Authorities Respond

The case has raised questions about the handling of notifications and emergency response. Shared Health, Manitoba’s provincial health authority, explained its procedures:

“Staff in the adult emergency department do not routinely call next of kin for every patient. The immediate priority is to ensure compassionate and timely care. Once information is available, all efforts are made to contact family members.”

Winnipeg police also emphasized that notifying families remains a priority but acknowledged that challenges—such as confirming identities or geographic barriers—can cause delays.

“Traffic collision investigations can be complex, often requiring scene reconstruction, video analysis, and witness interviews,” a police spokesperson noted.

Mourning and Call for Justice

Samuel-Pepple is survived by her husband, children, and mother, who continues to grapple with the sudden loss. Her family is urging the public and authorities to ensure accountability and transparency in the investigation.

