Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian equities market closed the week ended Friday, January 9, 2025, on a mixed note, with pronounced gains in select small- and mid-cap stocks offset by losses in a number of consumer, insurance, and real estate counters, underscoring a market driven by selective positioning rather than broad-based risk-on sentiment.

At the top of the gainers’ chart, MULTIVERSE recorded the strongest performance of the week, rallying 59.7% to close at ₦23.40 from ₦14.65 the previous week. The stock was followed closely by MCNICHOLS, which advanced 53.2% to ₦5.50, and MAYBAKER, which gained 51.6% to settle at ₦28.80. DEAPCAP and NEIMETH also posted significant appreciation of 43.5% and 43.2%, respectively, reflecting strong accumulation interest in healthcare and niche financial services stocks.

Other notable gainers included EUNISELL (+34.8%), FIDSON (+32.9%), ETRANZACT (+32.2%), and SCOA(+31.7%), highlighting sustained investor appetite for stocks perceived to offer short-term upside or turnaround potential.

On the downside, ALEX emerged as the worst-performing stock of the week, shedding 19.7% to close at ₦19.10, as selling pressure persisted. AUSTINLAZ (-11.6%) and SOVRENINS (-11.3%) also recorded steep losses, while IKEJA HOTEL declined 10.9%, reflecting continued weakness in hospitality-related stocks. JULI, CONOIL, and LEARN AFRICA each fell between 9% and 10%, indicating cautious sentiment in select consumer and energy counters.

Market analysts note that the divergent performance across stocks suggests investors are increasingly value- and event-driven, with capital flowing into counters supported by speculative interest or improving fundamentals, while stocks facing earnings uncertainty or valuation concerns continue to experience profit-taking.

Looking ahead, market direction is expected to remain cautiously positive, with trading patterns likely shaped by corporate earnings releases, dividend expectations, and broader macroeconomic signals. While near-term volatility may persist, selective accumulation in fundamentally sound stocks is expected to remain the dominant strategy among investors.