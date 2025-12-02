Lagos, Dec. 1, 2025 – Nigeria’s equities market opened the week on a negative note, shedding N197 billion in investor value following what traders described as a “sharp reversal” in market sentiment. The drop erased gains recorded in the previous session as sell pressure intensified across key counters.

Heavy losses in International Breweries, RT Briscoe, Cornerstone Insurance, Daar Communications, and Regency Alliance Insurance contributed to the market’s downward movement. Market capitalization fell from N91.286 trillion to N91.089 trillion, representing a 0.22 per cent decline at the close of trading. The All-Share Index mirrored the drop, sliding 310.20 points to 143,210.33, down from Friday’s 143,520.53.

Year-to-date returns moderated to 39.14 per cent, while market breadth closed negative with 26 losers against 20 gainers. International Breweries led the losers’ chart, falling 10 per cent to N10.35, while RT Briscoe dipped 9.88 per cent to N3.10. Cornerstone Insurance declined 7.83 per cent to N5.53, Daar Communications slid 6.52 per cent to 86k, and Regency Alliance Insurance lost 4.81 per cent, closing at 99k per share amid weak investor sentiment.

On the gainers’ side, NCR Nigeria surged 9.97 per cent to N60.10, while Sunu Assurances advanced 9.18 per cent to N4.28. Champion Breweries gained 8.11 per cent to N14, Mecure rose 7.58 per cent to N29.80, and Guinea Insurance climbed 7.27 per cent to N1.18, as investors sought opportunities in select low-priced stocks.

Market activity displayed mixed performance, with deal volume rising but overall value and share turnover declining compared with Friday. A total of 1.47 billion shares worth N18.7 billion exchanged hands across 28,956 deals. Wema Bank recorded the highest volume and value, trading 113.25 million shares valued at N2.07 billionduring the session.

The market’s early-week retreat underscores persistent investor caution amid global and domestic economic factors, highlighting the need for strategic stock selection and careful risk management as trading continues.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.