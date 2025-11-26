Nigerian equities lose N443 billion after MPC holds rates at 27%

Nigerian equities investors suffered a major setback on Wednesday as profit-taking across key counters wiped out earlier gains recorded in Tuesday’s session following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy decision. The development triggered fresh volatility, resulting in a loss of approximately N443 billion in market value.

Naija247news reports that the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.49 percent to close at 143,064.57 points, down from 143,763.13 points in the previous session. Similarly, market capitalisation fell to N90.998 trillion from N91.441 trillion, reinforcing sustained bearish pressure across large-cap stocks.

Naija247news gathered that Tuesday’s market session had earlier witnessed a marginal rebound as equities gained N95 billion, with the ASI advancing by 148.52 points or 0.10 percent. However, Wednesday’s pullback reversed those modest improvements, signalling that profit-takers dominated the mid-week session.

According to Naija247news, key performance indicators revealed a mixed trading pattern. While prices declined, market participation surged significantly. Trading volume jumped by 32.76 percent to 738.35 million units compared to 556.25 million units traded previously. Likewise, the value of transactions rose sharply by 89.89 percent to N35.54 billion, pointing to sizeable block deals, most likely executed by institutional investors adjusting their portfolios as month-end approaches.

Total deals also increased by 2.15 percent to 19,919 transactions, showing renewed market engagement despite the overall negative price trajectory. Naija247news understands that this divergence between volume growth and price decline reflects heightened speculative activities and opportunistic entry as investors reposition for short-term gains.

Sectoral performance across the NGX displayed a mixed sentiment. The Insurance index led the day with a 2.66 percent gain, followed by the Banking index at 0.24 percent and Oil & Gas at 0.17 percent. Conversely, Consumer Goods dropped by 1.33 percent, while Industrial Goods declined by 2.03 percent, dragging the broader market lower due to the heavy weighting of industrial stocks on the ASI.

Naija247news reports that top gainers for the session were dominated by low-priced, high-volume counters. AIICO Insurance led with a 10 percent rise to N3.52, followed closely by NCR which gained 9.96 percent. Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 9.41 percent to N25.00, while Prestige and Sterling NG advanced by 7.38 percent and 6.85 percent respectively. The sharp uptrend in these stocks signals opportunistic buying and speculative accumulation.

On the losers’ side, Learnafrica dipped by 10 percent to N5.22, topping the decliners’ chart. Cadbury shed 9.92 percent to close at N53.10, Meyer fell 9.91 percent to N14.55, while both UPDC and International Breweries dropped by 8.83 percent and 8.33 percent respectively. Naija247news gathered that the presence of mid-tier consumer and property stocks among the worst performers reflects lingering weakness in the consumer goods sector.

Market analysts told Naija247news that the downturn in capitalisation, despite heightened liquidity, suggests sustained net selling in high-value counters as investors lock in profits following recent rallies. The trend is also linked to cautious investor positioning after the latest CBN monetary policy pronouncement.

Market outlook remains cautious but not entirely bearish. The strong rise in traded volume and value signals that liquidity is improving, and investors are actively rotating portfolios rather than exiting the market completely. Naija247news understands that short-term speculative trading will continue to shape price movement in the coming sessions, while medium-term stability may depend on upcoming macroeconomic indicators and policy clarity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.