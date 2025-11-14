Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Nigeria’s Composite PMI Climbs to 55.4 in October, Signals Stronger Broad-Based Expansion Across Key Sectors

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s economic activity strengthened in October 2025 as the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 index points, up from 54.0 points in September, according to the latest PMI report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The reading marks the country’s eleventh consecutive month of expansion, underscoring renewed momentum across manufacturing, services, and agriculture as businesses respond to improved demand conditions.

The PMI — a key forward-looking indicator of economic health — showed that all three major sectoral indices posted expansion in October: Industry, Services, and Agriculture. Analysts say this uniform performance offers one of the strongest signs yet that Nigeria is entering the final quarter of the year with solid economic tailwinds.

Industry, Services, Agriculture Drive Growth

The Industry Sector returned a stronger expansion, with increases recorded across all underlying indicators. Manufacturers reported higher production volumes supported by improved order flows and a moderate easing in supply chain delays.

The Services Sector, which accounts for the largest share of Nigeria’s GDP, recorded expansion for the ninth consecutive month. The CBN attributed this to “increased business activities across transport, ICT, finance, professional services, and hospitality,” reflecting rising consumer engagement.

The Agriculture Sector — a critical employer — extended its growth streak to fifteen consecutive months. General farming activities, harvest-season output, and improved logistics contributed significantly to the sector’s strong performance.

The CBN noted that expansions across all three sectors “provide strong evidence of broad-based momentum and support a positive economic outlook heading into Q4 2025.”

Output, New Orders, Employment Strengthen

Key PMI components showed notable improvements:

  • Output Index: 57.2 points — indicating faster expansion in production
  • New Orders: 56.0 points — driven by rising domestic demand
  • Employment: 53.8 points — pointing to modest but sustained job creation
  • Stock of Raw Materials: 53.6 points — showing improved inventory levels
  • Supplier Delivery Time: 54.8 points — reflecting faster and more efficient supplier response

These indicators suggest that firms are not only benefiting from stronger demand but are also restocking inventories and improving operations in anticipation of sustained activity in the months ahead.

Subsector Performance: Broad Gains With Isolated Weaknesses

Out of the 36 subsectors surveyed:

  • 25 subsectors expanded, led by Educational Services, which posted the strongest growth.
  • 11 subsectors contracted, with Petroleum & Coal Products experiencing the steepest decline, attributed to high input costs and continued disruptions in supply channels.

The contractions, however, were mild and not significant enough to counteract the widespread expansions across the broader economy.

Economic Outlook: Strong Momentum but Risks Remain

Economists say the October PMI reading is a “clear signal” that Nigeria’s economy is gaining strength heading into the final quarter of 2025. Improved agricultural output, stronger manufacturing sentiment, and rising consumption in the service sector are expected to support GDP performance in Q4.

However, analysts caution that several risks could moderate the positive trajectory:

  • Inflationary pressures remain elevated, affecting input costs.
  • Foreign exchange volatility could weaken business confidence and raise import expenses.
  • Lingering supply chain vulnerabilities may reintroduce delays in raw material deliveries.
  • Energy costs and policy uncertainty remain key constraints for manufacturers.

Nonetheless, the broad-based expansion across all PMI components suggests that businesses are beginning to adjust more effectively to prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Conclusion

With eleven straight months of PMI expansion and strong performances across Industry, Services, and Agriculture, the October 2025 reading reinforces confidence that Nigeria’s economy is stabilizing and gaining moderate strength. The continued rise in output, new orders, employment levels, and supply chain efficiency signals that firms are positioning themselves for a more active and resilient Q4.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Access Holdings Vests 39.3 Million Shares Under Long-Term Performance Plan
Next article
NMDPRA Clarifies 15% Fuel Import Duty ‘No Longer in View,’ Assures Nigerians of Adequate Product Supply
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NMDPRA Clarifies 15% Fuel Import Duty ‘No Longer in View,’ Assures Nigerians of Adequate Product Supply

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Midstream and...

Access Holdings Vests 39.3 Million Shares Under Long-Term Performance Plan

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
LAGOS, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Access Holdings Plc has...

OGUNCCIMA Decries Suspension of 15% Fuel Tariff, Warns of Impact on Investor Confidence in Energy Sector

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
ABEOKUTA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Ogun State Chamber...

Abuja Land Dispute: FCT Officials Claim Armed Soldiers Threatened to Shoot Them

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
13, November 2025/Naija 247news Abuja, Nigeria – Tension gripped the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NMDPRA Clarifies 15% Fuel Import Duty ‘No Longer in View,’ Assures Nigerians of Adequate Product Supply

Oil & Gas 0
ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Midstream and...

Access Holdings Vests 39.3 Million Shares Under Long-Term Performance Plan

Quoted Companies 0
LAGOS, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Access Holdings Plc has...

OGUNCCIMA Decries Suspension of 15% Fuel Tariff, Warns of Impact on Investor Confidence in Energy Sector

News Analysis 0
ABEOKUTA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Ogun State Chamber...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria