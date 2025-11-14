ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s economic activity strengthened in October 2025 as the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 index points, up from 54.0 points in September, according to the latest PMI report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The reading marks the country’s eleventh consecutive month of expansion, underscoring renewed momentum across manufacturing, services, and agriculture as businesses respond to improved demand conditions.

The PMI — a key forward-looking indicator of economic health — showed that all three major sectoral indices posted expansion in October: Industry, Services, and Agriculture. Analysts say this uniform performance offers one of the strongest signs yet that Nigeria is entering the final quarter of the year with solid economic tailwinds.

Industry, Services, Agriculture Drive Growth

The Industry Sector returned a stronger expansion, with increases recorded across all underlying indicators. Manufacturers reported higher production volumes supported by improved order flows and a moderate easing in supply chain delays.

The Services Sector, which accounts for the largest share of Nigeria’s GDP, recorded expansion for the ninth consecutive month. The CBN attributed this to “increased business activities across transport, ICT, finance, professional services, and hospitality,” reflecting rising consumer engagement.

The Agriculture Sector — a critical employer — extended its growth streak to fifteen consecutive months. General farming activities, harvest-season output, and improved logistics contributed significantly to the sector’s strong performance.

The CBN noted that expansions across all three sectors “provide strong evidence of broad-based momentum and support a positive economic outlook heading into Q4 2025.”

Output, New Orders, Employment Strengthen

Key PMI components showed notable improvements:

Output Index: 57.2 points — indicating faster expansion in production

New Orders: 56.0 points — driven by rising domestic demand

Employment: 53.8 points — pointing to modest but sustained job creation

Stock of Raw Materials: 53.6 points — showing improved inventory levels

Supplier Delivery Time: 54.8 points — reflecting faster and more efficient supplier response

These indicators suggest that firms are not only benefiting from stronger demand but are also restocking inventories and improving operations in anticipation of sustained activity in the months ahead.

Subsector Performance: Broad Gains With Isolated Weaknesses

Out of the 36 subsectors surveyed:

25 subsectors expanded, led by Educational Services, which posted the strongest growth.

11 subsectors contracted, with Petroleum & Coal Products experiencing the steepest decline, attributed to high input costs and continued disruptions in supply channels.

The contractions, however, were mild and not significant enough to counteract the widespread expansions across the broader economy.

Economic Outlook: Strong Momentum but Risks Remain

Economists say the October PMI reading is a “clear signal” that Nigeria’s economy is gaining strength heading into the final quarter of 2025. Improved agricultural output, stronger manufacturing sentiment, and rising consumption in the service sector are expected to support GDP performance in Q4.

However, analysts caution that several risks could moderate the positive trajectory:

Inflationary pressures remain elevated, affecting input costs.

Foreign exchange volatility could weaken business confidence and raise import expenses.

Lingering supply chain vulnerabilities may reintroduce delays in raw material deliveries.

Energy costs and policy uncertainty remain key constraints for manufacturers.

Nonetheless, the broad-based expansion across all PMI components suggests that businesses are beginning to adjust more effectively to prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Conclusion

With eleven straight months of PMI expansion and strong performances across Industry, Services, and Agriculture, the October 2025 reading reinforces confidence that Nigeria’s economy is stabilizing and gaining moderate strength. The continued rise in output, new orders, employment levels, and supply chain efficiency signals that firms are positioning themselves for a more active and resilient Q4.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.