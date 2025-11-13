…unveils new sugar pack sizes, as LCCI lauds Dangote partnership

The Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to driving the industrialization of Nigeria and the African continent at large.

The company then pledged to persist in its transformative efforts and maintain a leadership role in advancing sustainable economic growth across the region. This position was made known by the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote during the Dangote Special Day at the on-going 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair holding at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

This is just as the leadership of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) described Dangote Industries Limited as a worthy partner that has been pivotal to the success of the Chamber over the years.

Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote who was represented by the Group Sales and Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc., Mrs. Funmi Sanni described industrialization as the most viable path to value addition, economic diversification, and large-scale job creation for the nation’s youth.

While re-echoing the company’s plan to expand its Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s capacity from 650,000 barrel per day to 1.4mn per day by 2028, she stated that the theme of the ongoing trade fair, ” Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” was both timely and highly appropriate.

According to her, it encapsulates the Chamber’s strategic vision of bringing together many stakeholders, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and consumers in the same location. This singular gesture, she stated, created an avenue for Business-to-Business engagements, Business to Consumer engagements, providing valuable feedback on areas of improvement.

Aliko-Dangote said that the group as Africa’s leading indigenous conglomerate, was connected to several businesses across the world and consistently creating values.

She stated that the Dangote Group was being guided by its investment philosophy that only Africans can develop Africa. “This is why we have invested in many African countries. Recently, we had the historic groundbreaking ceremony of the $2.5 Billion, 3 million Metric Tonne Urea Fertiliser Production Complex, in Gode, Ethiopia.

“This new plant is a partnership between the Dangote Group and Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the strategic investment arm of the Government of Ethiopia. The project at completion will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the country while at the same time boosting agricultural output,” she said.

Aliko-Dangote disclosed that the group had commenced the expansion of Dangote Cement Plant in Ethiopia with a $400 million investment plan for a second production line at the cement plant. She also added that its 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire grinding plant started operations in the third quarter, marking another major bold step in Dangote Cement’s growth journey, increasing our total installed capacity to 55Mta across Africa.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to regional self-reliance and strengthens our position as the continent’s leading cement producer. We have started construction of a new 6Mta integrated cement plant in Itori Ogun State, a facility that would be dedicated for export to neighbouring countries,” she stated.

She stated that Dangote Fertiliser Ltd. and Dangote Polypropylene are to be expanded to increase their contribution to the domestic economy. She then affirmed the commitment of Dangote Sugar to ensuring that Nigeria ends the importation of raw sugar into the country by actively intensifying its execution of the Sugar Backward Integration.

“In this regard, it has committed over $700 million in land acquisition, machinery, infrastructure, manpower, community relations, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and other impactful activities.

Highlight of the Special Day was the unveiling of two new categories of Dangote Sugar pack, the 100ml sachet and 25kg bag by the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Mr Ravindra Singhvi.

He acknowledged the immense growth of the Dangote Group companies, highlighting its position as the largest in Africa and a significant player globally. Looking to the future, he announced ambitious plans for two major projects, which would focus on producing sugar from Nigeria, by Nigerians, and for Nigerians.

According to him, these initiatives are set to significantly enhance the company’s capabilities and better meet market demands. He said: “Currently, the company offers 50 kg bags—both fortified and unfortified—for various consumer segments. In response to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, two new packages are being launched: 25 kg bags and 100-gram bags.”

In his remark at the ceremony, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, President, LCCI, said the Dangote Group has been playing a visionary role and according to him the role of visionary industrial leadership was crucial to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving global economy.

He stated that the leadership of Dangote Group had demonstrated industrial prowess by investing where others were hesitant while expressing the appreciation of the Chamber for the collaboration and support the Company has extended to te Chamber over the years.

Idahosa described the birth of Dangote Refinery as a clear demonstration of an industrialist utterly passionate about the country and willing to support various areas of impact. “With the Dangote Refinery having a confirmed capacity to meet the local demand in Nigeria, the Nigerian economic outlook looks bright.

“The LCCI remained committed to fostering partnerships, promoting policy advocacy, and creating platforms that enabled businesses and industries to thrive,” he said.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.