Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

“Lagos Future Economy Is Ocean-Powered,” Says Sanwo-Olu as State Unveils Blue Economy Vision at Climate Summit

By: Naija247news

Date:

• Lagos water bodies vital to coastal prosperity, says Oyetola
• ‘We’re reimagining our relationship with the ocean,’ Wahab affirms

By Godwin Okafor

Lagos, Nigeria – The Lagos State Government has declared its intention to fully harness the vast economic potential of its aquatic resources through a bold new focus on the Blue Economy, a sustainable development framework designed to turn the state’s coastal and marine wealth into long-term economic growth.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the declaration at the 2025 Lagos International Climate Change Summit, themed “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation,” which opened on Wednesday at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos was ready to “take a deep plunge” into its ocean economy to unlock sustainable financing, strengthen coastal resilience, and pioneer innovative solutions that safeguard the environment while generating prosperity for future generations.

“We are driving ocean innovation to reimagine commerce and mobility. And we are unlocking green and blue finance to power both,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Lagos does not wait for the future; Lagos builds it. And this future is sustainable, inclusive, and ocean-powered.”

The governor emphasized that Lagos’ blue economy strategy would be anchored on three interconnected pillars — resilience, innovation, and financing — all aimed at protecting livelihoods, stimulating growth, and attracting global investors.

He added:

“Investing in Lagos’ resilience is not philanthropy; it is smart economics — an investment in the stability of Africa’s most dynamic economy and the security of the continent’s coastal future.”

Lagos Takes Leadership in Africa’s Green Transition

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos was leading Africa’s transition toward climate-resilient growth, combining development with decarbonization. He described the blue economy not merely as an economic model but as “a lifeline for the planet.”

“The green transition is not an obligation; it is an opportunity to rebuild better. We must seize this moment to finance the tides of resilience, to turn our blue waters into green wealth, and to leave behind not just a livable Lagos, but a thrivable one,” the governor said.

‘We Must Nurture the Ocean, Not Exploit It’ — Wahab

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the summit offered an opportunity to rethink humanity’s relationship with the ocean.

“The Blue Economy represents more than just water-based industries; it embodies a new frontier for sustainable prosperity,” Wahab said. “Our mission is clear — to unlock the capital that will help us build resilience, drive innovation, and protect our coastal future.”

He emphasized that Lagos was not only theorizing about blue finance but actively implementing policies to make it a tangible economic driver.

FG Pledges Continued Support for Marine Development

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, represented by the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leading force in Africa’s maritime economy.

Oyetola described Lagos as “key to achieving this vision,” citing ongoing reforms to improve maritime governance, environmental sustainability, and blue innovation.

“We will continue to collaborate with public and private stakeholders to unlock the nation’s maritime potential, enhance security at sea, and ensure long-term benefits for the economy and coastal communities,” the minister said.

The two-day summit brought together a wide range of participants — policymakers, investors, innovators, and climate experts — all seeking to develop actionable strategies for financing Africa’s coastal resilience and ocean innovation.

As Lagos charts its course toward an ocean-powered future, the state appears poised to redefine its economic narrative — one where blue waters translate into green wealth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Driving Africa’s Low-Carbon Future: Dangote Cement Commits to 100% CNG Fleet
Next article
Dangote Showcases Products and Unveils New Sugar Packs at Lagos International Trade Fair
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

System Liquidity Stays Buoyant, Investors Favor Longer-Dated Bills, Amid Strong NTB and OMO Demand,

Naija247news Naija247news -
System liquidity, opened the week, on a solid footing,...

Naira Dips at Official Window, Despite CBN Interventions, as Oil Prices Slide and Global Energy Markets Weaken,

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The naira, came under renewed pressure, this week, losing...

Bond Market Stays Bullish, as Eurobond Yields Rise Despite Record $13bn Oversubscription,

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian secondary bond market, closed the week, on...

Sell Pressure Drags NGX Below 150k Points, Investors Lose N2.83trn

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian equities market, extended its bearish momentum, this...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

System Liquidity Stays Buoyant, Investors Favor Longer-Dated Bills, Amid Strong NTB and OMO Demand,

Commodities 0
System liquidity, opened the week, on a solid footing,...

Naira Dips at Official Window, Despite CBN Interventions, as Oil Prices Slide and Global Energy Markets Weaken,

Forex 0
The naira, came under renewed pressure, this week, losing...

Bond Market Stays Bullish, as Eurobond Yields Rise Despite Record $13bn Oversubscription,

Forex 0
The Nigerian secondary bond market, closed the week, on...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria