Naija247news

• Lagos water bodies vital to coastal prosperity, says Oyetola

• ‘We’re reimagining our relationship with the ocean,’ Wahab affirms

By Godwin Okafor

Lagos, Nigeria – The Lagos State Government has declared its intention to fully harness the vast economic potential of its aquatic resources through a bold new focus on the Blue Economy, a sustainable development framework designed to turn the state’s coastal and marine wealth into long-term economic growth.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the declaration at the 2025 Lagos International Climate Change Summit, themed “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation,” which opened on Wednesday at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos was ready to “take a deep plunge” into its ocean economy to unlock sustainable financing, strengthen coastal resilience, and pioneer innovative solutions that safeguard the environment while generating prosperity for future generations.

“We are driving ocean innovation to reimagine commerce and mobility. And we are unlocking green and blue finance to power both,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Lagos does not wait for the future; Lagos builds it. And this future is sustainable, inclusive, and ocean-powered.”

The governor emphasized that Lagos’ blue economy strategy would be anchored on three interconnected pillars — resilience, innovation, and financing — all aimed at protecting livelihoods, stimulating growth, and attracting global investors.

He added:

“Investing in Lagos’ resilience is not philanthropy; it is smart economics — an investment in the stability of Africa’s most dynamic economy and the security of the continent’s coastal future.”

Lagos Takes Leadership in Africa’s Green Transition

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos was leading Africa’s transition toward climate-resilient growth, combining development with decarbonization. He described the blue economy not merely as an economic model but as “a lifeline for the planet.”

“The green transition is not an obligation; it is an opportunity to rebuild better. We must seize this moment to finance the tides of resilience, to turn our blue waters into green wealth, and to leave behind not just a livable Lagos, but a thrivable one,” the governor said.

‘We Must Nurture the Ocean, Not Exploit It’ — Wahab

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the summit offered an opportunity to rethink humanity’s relationship with the ocean.

“The Blue Economy represents more than just water-based industries; it embodies a new frontier for sustainable prosperity,” Wahab said. “Our mission is clear — to unlock the capital that will help us build resilience, drive innovation, and protect our coastal future.”

He emphasized that Lagos was not only theorizing about blue finance but actively implementing policies to make it a tangible economic driver.

FG Pledges Continued Support for Marine Development

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, represented by the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leading force in Africa’s maritime economy.

Oyetola described Lagos as “key to achieving this vision,” citing ongoing reforms to improve maritime governance, environmental sustainability, and blue innovation.

“We will continue to collaborate with public and private stakeholders to unlock the nation’s maritime potential, enhance security at sea, and ensure long-term benefits for the economy and coastal communities,” the minister said.

The two-day summit brought together a wide range of participants — policymakers, investors, innovators, and climate experts — all seeking to develop actionable strategies for financing Africa’s coastal resilience and ocean innovation.

As Lagos charts its course toward an ocean-powered future, the state appears poised to redefine its economic narrative — one where blue waters translate into green wealth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.