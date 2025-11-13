ABUJA, November 12 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved an additional ₦1.15 trillion ($784 million) in domestic borrowing requested by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to close the funding gap in the 2025 federal budget, marking another significant step in the administration’s fiscal realignment efforts amid economic headwinds and reform implementation.

The approval, granted on Wednesday, followed Tinubu’s formal communication to both chambers two weeks ago after lawmakers passed a ₦59.99 trillion spending plan that exceeded the executive’s original deficit framework.

“The additional borrowing will help close the fiscal gap between the ₦12.95 trillion deficit proposed by the executive and the ₦14.10 trillion passed by the National Assembly,” a senior Senate finance committee member told Naija247news during plenary.

Budget Overview: ₦59.99 Trillion Total Expenditure

Nigeria’s 2025 Appropriation Act, valued at ₦59.99 trillion, represents one of the largest spending packages in the nation’s history — a 12% increase from the 2024 fiscal year. The budget projects ₦45.89 trillion in revenues, leaving a ₦14.10 trillion deficit to be financed through a blend of domestic and external borrowing in line with the government’s Medium-Term Debt Strategy (2025–2028).

Key Fiscal Components of the 2025 Budget:

Component Amount (₦ Trillion) % of Total Total Expenditure 59.99 100% Projected Revenue 45.89 76% Budget Deficit 14.10 24% New Domestic Borrowing 1.15 8% of deficit External Borrowing (Eurobond & Others) 5.85 41% of deficit

The newly approved ₦1.15 trillion borrowing is expected to fund critical infrastructure, defense modernization, and power projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Global Investors Back Nigeria’s Reform Drive

The borrowing approval comes just a week after Nigeria successfully raised $2.35 billion through a Eurobond issuance, which attracted an impressive $10.65 billion in total bids — nearly five times oversubscribed.

Finance Minister Wale Edun described the response as “a strong vote of confidence” in Nigeria’s reform trajectory and fiscal credibility, especially following the government’s bold moves to unify the exchange rate and eliminate fuel subsidies.

“The strong investor demand reflects confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms and its commitment to long-term fiscal sustainability,” Edun said.

The Eurobond, issued in three tranches (5-year, 10-year, and 30-year maturities), was priced competitively despite global rate tightening, signaling renewed appetite for Nigerian debt instruments.

Fiscal Pressures and Debt Sustainability

Nigeria’s public debt stock, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO), climbed to ₦97.3 trillion ($65 billion) by mid-2025 — up from ₦87.4 trillion in December 2024, representing an 11.3% increase in six months.

Public Debt Composition (June 2025):

Domestic Debt: ₦61.8 trillion (63.5%)

External Debt: ₦35.5 trillion (36.5%)

Debt-to-GDP Ratio: ~47% (below the 55% global threshold but rising)

While the ratio remains within sustainable limits, analysts warn that persistent deficit financing could heighten debt-servicing pressure.

The Budget Office of the Federation reports that debt service already accounts for about 73% of total government revenue, a level experts describe as “unsustainable without aggressive revenue expansion.”

Economic analyst Dr. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, cautioned that, “Nigeria’s debt remains sustainable only if productivity improves. Borrowing must translate to measurable output — not just recurrent obligations.”

Macroeconomic Indicators and Market Reaction

Following the approval, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to tighten coordination with the Finance Ministry to manage liquidity and curb inflationary pressure from increased domestic borrowing.

The naira traded at ₦1,520 per dollar on the official window and around ₦1,630 per dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday, showing minimal movement as markets anticipated the fiscal adjustment.

Bond yields held steady, reflecting investor comfort with Nigeria’s short-term funding strategy.

The Tinubu administration projects a GDP growth rate of 3.7% in 2025, supported by reforms in power generation, manufacturing, and non-oil exports. Inflation, currently above 25%, is forecast to ease gradually as food and energy supply chains stabilize.

Data Insight Box: Nigeria’s Fiscal Health (2020–2025)

Indicator 2020 2022 2024 2025 (Proj.) Total Public Debt (₦ Trillion) 32.9 44.4 87.4 97.3 Debt-to-GDP Ratio (%) 29.8 36.5 45.3 47.0 Deficit (% of GDP) 3.4 4.8 5.2 4.5 Oil Output (mbpd) 1.57 1.35 1.41 1.62 Inflation Rate (%) 13.2 21.3 27.1 25.4

(Sources: DMO, Budget Office, NBS, Naija247news Research)

Policy Direction: Balancing Growth and Fiscal Stability

The Tinubu administration is targeting a fiscal deficit below 4% of GDP by 2026, in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, through policies that strengthen domestic revenue and attract private investment.

Planned measures include:

Increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio from 10.8% to 18% by 2027 through digital tax collection and formal sector expansion.

Boosting non-oil exports via the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and industrial zones.

Expanding public-private partnerships (PPPs) in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.

Issuing green bonds and diaspora bonds to diversify financing sources and reduce external vulnerability.

“Our objective is not just to borrow but to borrow smartly, invest productively, and sustain growth responsibly,” said Minister Edun.

Fiscal Risks and Reform Imperatives

Despite cautious optimism, Nigeria faces structural challenges — including sluggish revenue mobilization, high inflation, and security costs that strain public expenditure.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Nigeria to broaden its revenue base, curb leakages in fuel importation, and deepen financial inclusion to enhance fiscal resilience.

Tinubu’s administration, meanwhile, has introduced reforms in tax harmonization, customs digitization, and subsidy rationalization, which are expected to yield medium-term fiscal gains.

Economists warn, however, that recurring supplementary borrowing could push debt service beyond manageable thresholds if reforms lag behind.

“Without sustained revenue growth, debt servicing could crowd out essential spending on health, education, and infrastructure,” noted Prof. Uche Uwaleke, President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria.

Editorial Outlook: Can Tinubu Convert Debt into Development?

While critics decry Nigeria’s rising debt trajectory, supporters argue that fiscal expansion remains essential for stimulating investment and rebuilding national infrastructure after years of underfunding.

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria’s growth prospects depend on how effectively it channels borrowed funds into productivity-enhancing sectors such as energy, transport, and manufacturing.

For now, the focus is on ensuring that every borrowed naira yields measurable economic returns.

“Nigeria’s economic future hinges on converting debt into development, not dependency,” Naija247news notes in its editorial analysis.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.