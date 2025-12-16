Nigerian Army to establish new training depot in Abakaliki – COAS

By Mustapha Yauri

Zaria (Kaduna State), Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army Training Depot in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, as part of efforts to strengthen the Army’s combat strength through increased well-trained soldiers.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, disclosed this on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade of the 89 Regular Recruit Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

Shuaibu, who was the Reviewing Officer at the ceremony, said President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of the third military training depot to complement existing depots in Zaria and Oshogbo.

According to him, the Abakaliki depot will soon become operational and will further support the Army’s strategic plan to surge troop strength and enhance operational effectiveness.

The COAS explained that the training curricula across the three depots in Zaria, Oshogbo and Abakaliki would be streamlined to ensure uniform standards, partnerships and the acquisition of relevant military skills.

He congratulated the newly passed-out soldiers, describing their achievement as a product of hard work, resilience and determination.

“As you begin this new phase of your lives, you have answered one of the highest clarion calls to national duty any Nigerian can make.

“You are joining the Army at a critical time when the nation faces diverse security challenges, and you must see yourselves as part of the solution to these challenges,” Shuaibu urged.

He charged the recruits to conduct their careers with selfless service, discipline and a positive attitude towards their duties as soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The Army chief added that following the conclusion of the training cycle for the 89 Regular Recruit Intake in Zaria, their counterparts at the Depot Nigerian Army, Oshogbo, would also hold their Passing Out Parade next week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3,500 young Nigerians commenced training on July 1, out of which 3,439 successfully completed the programme. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)