Nigerian Army Records Major Security Gains Across Multiple Fronts in 2025

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its position as a central pillar of national security, recording significant operational gains across multiple theatres of conflict and insecurity in 2025.

Naija247news reports that amid persistent challenges ranging from insurgency and banditry to kidnapping and communal violence, the Army’s sustained operations played a crucial role in safeguarding lives and defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, the Nigerian Army intensified its operational focus throughout the year, combining tactical innovation, enhanced training, joint operations and strengthened civil-military cooperation to confront evolving security threats.

Addressing troops during the Christmas season in Abuja, Shuaibu described 2025 as “eventful, demanding and operationally rewarding,” attributing the Army’s successes to the gallantry, dedication and resilience of its personnel. According to Naija247news, the army chief emphasised that the commitment of troops remained the backbone of national peace and stability.

Nigeria’s security environment in 2025 remained complex and multifaceted. In the North-East, remnants of Boko Haram and ISIS-linked cells continued sporadic attacks, while bandits and criminal gangs sustained kidnapping and violent raids in the North-West and North-Central regions. Separatist agitation and communal clashes in parts of the South further expanded the Army’s operational responsibilities.

In response, the Nigerian Army maintained a high operational tempo, deploying joint task forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism and counter-banditry campaigns across several regions. Naija247news understands that these operations, often carried out in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies, resulted in tactical victories that disrupted criminal networks and restored relative calm in affected communities.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, the Army recorded mass arrests and surrenders of terrorists and their collaborators during the year under review. Naija247news gathered that a total of 4,375 terrorists and suspects were arrested nationwide in 2025, while 1,616 terrorists and their family members surrendered to military authorities. In addition, 2,336 kidnapped civilians were rescued across the country, marking a significant humanitarian and security achievement.

In the North-West, the 8 Division Nigerian Army under Operation FANSAN YAMMA reportedly rescued 1,023 kidnapped victims, foiled planned abductions and disrupted terror cells in strategic locations, including areas around Abuja. According to Naija247news, these operations prevented large-scale attacks and weakened criminal networks operating across the region.

The North-East theatre also witnessed sustained offensives, with troops clearing Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts, capturing informants and disrupting supply chains critical to extremist operations. The Army reported successful incursions into strongholds such as the Sambisa Forest, dismantling terrorist camps, destroying improvised explosive devices and reducing insurgent safe havens.

Naija247news reports that troops recovered 189 AK-47 rifles, seized 4,338 rounds of ammunition, confiscated 305 motorcycles used for raids, recovered 4,123 stolen livestock and neutralised several high-profile bandit leaders during operations across the country.

In the Niger Delta, Army operations under Operation Delta Safe led to the destruction of 503 illegal oil refining sites and the arrest of hundreds of oil thieves. These actions significantly undermined illicit funding sources that fuel insecurity, while the seizure of weapons, explosives and surveillance equipment prevented planned attacks.

A defining feature of the Army’s operations in 2025 was enhanced jointness, with coordinated actions involving the Nigerian Air Force, Navy and other security agencies. According to Naija247news, improved intelligence sharing and interoperability enabled troops to combine air surveillance with precision ground manoeuvres, yielding measurable operational results.

Despite the intensity of military operations, the Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and upholding human rights. Military leadership consistently stressed adherence to constitutional mandates and international norms, ensuring respect for non-combatants during operations. Analysts noted that improved security along major transport corridors in the North-West and North-Central boosted civilian confidence and reduced criminal influence in vulnerable communities.

Beyond combat operations, the Army expanded civil-military engagement through medical outreach programmes, infrastructure support and humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected areas. Defence analysts told Naija247news that these initiatives strengthened trust between troops and local populations, enhancing intelligence gathering and weakening criminal support networks.

Government backing also played a key role in sustaining operational momentum. At the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to mobilising all military assets to tackle insecurity. According to Naija247news, the government prioritised procurement of mine-resistant vehicles, armoured platforms and refurbished fighting vehicles to boost operational readiness.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, stated that despite ongoing challenges, the operational capacity of terrorist groups and bandits had been significantly degraded across multiple theatres due to effective planning, execution and inter-agency coordination.

While security threats remain dynamic, defence officials insist that the Nigerian Army will continue to adapt its strategies, invest in training and modernisation, and strengthen partnerships to secure lasting peace.

