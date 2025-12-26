Nigerian Army Neutralises Terrorists, Arrests Gunrunners in Nationwide Operations

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Army has reported significant successes in its nationwide operations, neutralising terrorists, apprehending suspected gunrunners, and rescuing victims of abduction, sources at Army Headquarters confirmed.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops across multiple theatres have maintained sustained offensive operations, achieving notable results in recent engagements.

In Zamfara State, soldiers of the 1 Brigade Combat Team 3, operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, engaged terrorists at a crossing point near Magami village on Wednesday. The encounter at Magami town, Maru Local Government Area, resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists and the recovery of two AK-47 magazines loaded with 39 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a belt of 7.62mm ammunition containing 54 rounds, and other materials.

“Similarly, at about 3:30 p.m. the same day, troops engaged terrorists during a fighting patrol around Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, forcing the criminals to flee,” the source said. Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and a motorcycle, as troops continued aggressive patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action.

In Katsina State, 17 Brigade troops deployed at FOB Malumfashi foiled a livestock rustling attempt during an ambush between Burdugau and Unguwar Matau villages. The terrorists abandoned 51 cows, 63 sheep, and one donkey, which were later handed over to the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, in Kogi State, 12 Brigade troops, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a suspected gunrunner in Omala Local Government Area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly supplied an AK-47 rifle obtained from Nasarawa State to a criminal in Lokoja. Recovered items included a mobile phone and keypad, and the suspect is currently in DSS custody.

During the same operation, troops rescued a kidnap victim at Aiyetoro Kiri in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area following the abduction of two civilians in Lokoja Local Government Area on Dec. 19. The rescued victim is receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

In Plateau State, troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) successfully repelled an attempted armed robbery in Tenti Community, Bokkos area. While the suspects fled, six residents sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital, with a manhunt for the attackers ongoing.

Additionally, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) troops apprehended three suspected gunrunners during a joint operation with the DSS at Igoje in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The suspects have been handed over to the DSS for further investigation.

The military source emphasised that the Nigerian Army remains committed to sustaining offensive operations to protect lives, property, and national security across the country.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.