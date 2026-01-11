Nigerian Army Escalates Anti-Banditry Operations in Kwara and Niger

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Army has intensified its military operations across Kwara and Niger states as part of an expanded campaign against banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats in the North Central region.

Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, Commander of the Headquarters 22 Armoured Brigade, disclosed the renewed efforts on Saturday during the 2025 Nigerian Army Social Activities at Sobi Cantonment in Ilorin, Kwara State. He highlighted ongoing operations such as Operation Fansan Yamma and Operation Harmony in Kwara State, alongside recently concluded Operations Park Strike IV and V, which focused on Kainji Lake National Park and adjoining villages in Borgu LGA of Niger State, as well as Kaiama and Baruten LGAs of Kwara State.

"These operations aim to flush out criminal elements, restore peace to affected communities, and secure border and forested areas where bandits have been operating," Rume said. He added that the Army has strengthened its presence through Forward Operating Bases in Patigi and Ilemona, complemented by patrol bases in Babasango, Gada, and Daban Lema, improving response capacity to security threats.

The brigade commander emphasised that the operations are a response to rising incidents of terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in the region. Collaboration with other security agencies is central to the Army's strategy, ensuring intelligence-sharing and coordinated interventions.

Speaking at the event, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brigadier General Saliu Bello (retd.), lauded the 22 Armoured Brigade's dedication in safeguarding lives and property. "The bravery and determination of the Army have made a tangible difference, enhancing the state's security landscape," the governor noted.

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to providing logistical support and maintaining robust cooperation with the military to ensure sustainable security operations. He also commended the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support of the Armed Forces.

The annual Nigerian Army Social Activities serve as a platform to boost morale, review operational achievements, and celebrate Nigeria's cultural diversity among officers, soldiers, and their families.