Nigerian Air Force strikes terrorist enclave at Abbaga Jiri in Timbuktu Triangle

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nigerian Air Force, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the joint task force of Operation HADIN KAI, successfully targeted a terrorist enclave at Abbaga Jiri in the Timbuktu Triangle on January 8th.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, indicated that the operation was designed to degrade terrorist capabilities, deny sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, while adhering strictly to rules of engagement and protection of non-combatants.

Ejodame added that Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, highlighted the mission’s success as a demonstration of the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations, delivering precise and decisive airpower for ground forces.

Reaffirming the NAF’s operational posture, Air Marshal Aneke emphasized that air operations would remain relentless, intelligence-driven, and focused on eliminating terrorist threats.