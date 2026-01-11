Nigerian Air Force strikes terrorist enclave at Abbaga Jiri in Timbuktu Triangle

0
91
Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Naija247news Staff
By Naija247news Staff

 

Nigerian Air Force, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the joint task force of Operation HADIN KAI, successfully targeted a terrorist enclave at Abbaga Jiri in the Timbuktu Triangle on January 8th.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, indicated that the operation was designed to degrade terrorist capabilities, deny sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, while adhering strictly to rules of engagement and protection of non-combatants.

Ejodame added that Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, highlighted the mission’s success as a demonstration of the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations, delivering precise and decisive airpower for ground forces.

Reaffirming the NAF’s operational posture, Air Marshal Aneke emphasized that air operations would remain relentless, intelligence-driven, and focused on eliminating terrorist threats.

Naija247news Staff

Naija247news Staff

Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR