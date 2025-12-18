Burkina Faso Releases Nigerian Air Force Crew, Aircraft After Precautionary Landing

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft and 11 personnel who were detained in Burkina Faso following a forced landing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mr. Kimiebi Ebienfa, announced the development on Wednesday night, stating simply:

“Yes, they have been released.”

The confirmation came after a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, and Burkina Faso junta leader, Mr. Ibrahim Traoré, in Ouagadougou. Tuggar led a Nigerian delegation at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, briefing journalists on the outcome.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks ago when a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying 11 personnel on a ferry mission to Portugal made a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso due to a technical issue.

The Director of Public Relations of the Nigerian Air Force, Mr. Ehimen Ejodame, said the crew acted in line with international aviation protocols, opting for the nearest airfield to ensure safety.

However, the Mali junta leader, Mr. Assimi Goita, speaking for the Confederation of Sahel States, condemned the landing as an “unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law,” warning that member states were authorised to neutralise aircraft violating their airspace.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.