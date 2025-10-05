Nigeria Woos Global Investors to Join $5.5bn Energy Revolution

Naija247news – Cape Town, South Africa | Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has called on global investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s ongoing energy transformation, declaring that the country is “open for business” under President Bola Tinubu’s reform-driven administration.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of President Tinubu at the Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa, Lokpobiri said Nigeria’s new energy roadmap — anchored on transparency, efficiency, and sustainability — is already attracting billions in new investments and boosting production capacity.

“With strong reforms, ambitious targets and an open-door policy, Nigeria is charting a bold path forward in Africa’s energy future,” the minister said.

Divestments Unlock $5.5bn Investments, Boost Output by 200,000bpd

Lokpobiri disclosed that recent divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs) such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron have unlocked over $5.5 billion in fresh investments and added about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Nigeria’s crude oil output.

“These are not just transfers of assets; they are transfers of confidence, capability, and ownership,” he said.

“The divestments have already boosted local participation and expanded Nigeria’s production base.”

He noted that the exits of the IOCs from onshore and shallow-water operations have paved the way for indigenous firms like Seplat Energy, Oando, and Heirs Holdings to acquire significant stakes, marking a new phase of local ownership and empowerment.

Nigeria’s Petroleum Reforms Deliver Confidence and Clarity

According to a statement by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Minister, Lokpobiri emphasized that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has provided a predictable fiscal and regulatory environment that is restoring investor trust.

“What makes Nigeria now different is the legal, regulatory, financial, and structural transformation we are delivering,” the Minister explained.

The PIA, he said, has strengthened licensing transparency, host community engagement, and regulatory oversight — creating a fair and competitive landscape for long-term investors.

Nigeria’s Oil Output Climbs as Reforms Take Hold

Nigeria’s upstream sector is witnessing renewed momentum, with daily production now averaging between 1.7 and 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd) — up by 300,000 barrels in July 2025 alone — under the Project One Million Barrels Initiative of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Active drilling rigs, he added, have surged from 31 in January to 50 by July 2025, a clear indication of restored investor activity and operational growth.

Africa Must Retain More Value from Its Resources

In his broader remarks on Africa’s energy landscape, Lokpobiri urged African nations to retain more value from their hydrocarbons by investing in infrastructure, industrial development, and local value chains.

He noted that Africa spends over $120 billion annually on hydrocarbon imports, calling it “a missed opportunity” for economic transformation.

“Africa holds nearly $4 trillion in domestic capital, including pension and insurance funds. The question is no longer about availability of funds, but how to channel them into productive investments,” he said.

Balanced Energy Transition and Global Equity

Addressing the global energy debate, Lokpobiri stressed that the world must pursue a balanced energy mix rather than abandon any resource, arguing for fairness and equity in energy transition policies.

“The focus should be on availability, accessibility, and affordability of all forms of energy,” he maintained.

“Nigeria will continue to utilize its oil resources responsibly while building a diversified and sustainable energy base.”

Nigeria Positioned for Leadership in Africa’s Energy Future

Reaffirming Nigeria’s leading role on the continent, Lokpobiri said the government is offering investors clarity, consistency, and scale.

“We are offering opportunities at scale, reform with consistency, incentives with clarity, local participation with respect, and a vision that modernises with purpose,” he declared.

He concluded by urging the global community to join Nigeria’s energy revolution, promising that the country will remain a driving force for innovation and growth in Africa’s petroleum industry.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.