Nigeria Woo Investors for $1 Billion Green Bond to Boost Climate Projects

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nigeria is actively courting local and international investors for a planned 1.5 trillion naira ($1 billion) green bond issuance this year, aiming to accelerate climate financing and reduce reliance on public funds.

Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal said the federal government is partnering with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private-sector arm, to attract private capital into Nigeria’s green industrial agenda.

Speaking at a sustainability conference in Abu Dhabi, Lawal explained that the collaboration with the IFC is designed to increase private-sector participation in climate-friendly investments. The minister did not specify an exact timeline for the bond’s release.

Proceeds from the green bond will fund renewable energy and climate-related projects, including solar power initiatives, low-carbon infrastructure, and programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Lawal noted that Nigeria is moving away from relying solely on budget-backed green bonds toward a structure that encourages private and international investors. Previous green financing efforts benefited from support by development partners such as the European Union and the World Bank.

Officials say the shift could fast-track large-scale climate projects, strengthening Nigeria’s energy transition while easing fiscal pressures. Earlier this week, the government also announced plans to raise up to 500 billion naira through additional climate financing initiatives.