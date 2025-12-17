Nigeria, US Hold Security Talks as Strategic Framework Nears Completion

Abuja—Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, met with Richard Mills, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, on Monday in the nation’s capital as both countries continue discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation, with security a top priority.

The US Embassy confirmed the meeting in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the two officials but providing few details about the discussions. The statement noted Washington’s anticipation for continued engagement with Nigeria on areas of shared interest, reflecting steady diplomatic momentum between the two partners.

The talks come amid renewed focus on security cooperation, following remarks by US Congressman Riley Mooreover the weekend. Moore said Nigeria and the US are close to finalising a strategic security framework aimed at tackling terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa’s most populous country.

Moore recently visited Nigeria with other congressional colleagues on a fact-finding mission to investigate reports of a Christian genocide in the country. During the trip, they visited communities in Benue State and held discussions with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

“We did have positive conversations with the Nigerian government, and I believe we are close to a strategic security framework to address both the ISIS and Boko Haram threats in the northeast, as well as the genocide against Christians by radical Fulani militants in the Middle Belt,” Moore said.

The congressman is expected to submit a report to US President Donald Trump, outlining recommendations and the next steps for enhanced bilateral security collaboration.

As insecurity continues to drive humanitarian and economic crises in Nigeria, the pending framework underscores the strategic importance of US-Nigeria cooperation in addressing terrorism, protecting vulnerable communities, and promoting regional stability.

