Nigeria, U.S. Strengthen Security Cooperation Following High-Level Washington Talks

ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –Discussions held last week in Washington, DC, between a high-level Nigerian delegation and senior U.S. officials are expected to strengthen bilateral security partnerships and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens, the National Security Adviser’s office said.

Led by NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the delegation met with senior officials from the U.S. Congress, White House Faith Office, State Department, National Security Council, and the Department of War. During the meetings, Nigerian officials firmly rejected allegations of genocide in Nigeria, stressing that violent attacks impact communities across religious and ethnic lines. The delegation warned that framing the situation incorrectly could deepen divisions and distort realities on the ground.

Following the engagements, the United States affirmed its readiness to expand security cooperation with Nigeria, including enhanced intelligence sharing, expedited defence equipment requests, and potential provision of excess defence articles, subject to availability, to support ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

U.S. officials also expressed willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to affected populations in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and offer technical support to strengthen early-warning systems. Both countries agreed to implement a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate efforts in these areas.

The Nigerian delegation, in turn, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures. Officials noted that the talks provided an opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forge a solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforce mutual trust, and advance coordinated strategies to protect vulnerable communities, particularly in the Middle Belt.

The delegation included Attorney General Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Inspector General of Police Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Director of Foreign Relations at the NSA Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, and Special Adviser to the NSA Ms. Idayat Hassan.

The Federal Government reiterated its awareness of heightened sensitivities surrounding religious freedom and security and assured citizens that urgent, coordinated measures are being taken to safeguard the nation.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.