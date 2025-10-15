Menu
Nigeria Turns to China for Ajaokuta Revival as Russia Deal Stalls amid Ukraine War

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja — In a major policy shift, the Federal Government of Nigeria has entered into advanced discussions with the People’s Republic of China to take over the long-stalled revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), signalling a new phase in Nigeria’s decades-long quest for industrial self-sufficiency.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening of the 10th Nigeria Mining Week, held in Abuja under the theme “Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance.”

The move, he said, comes after the collapse of a previous deal with Russia’s Tyazhmashpromexport (TPE) — a fallout of the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war that derailed the execution of the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to rehabilitate and operate the Ajaokuta and Itakpe steel complexes.

“Mr. President will give the final approval based on financial, managerial, and technical competencies,” the minister affirmed, hinting at China’s growing interest in Nigeria’s extractive and industrial sectors.

China Steps In Where Russia Stepped Back

The Chinese engagement marks a strategic pivot in Nigeria’s industrial diplomacy — from Moscow to Beijing — as the Tinubu administration seeks tangible results in one of Africa’s most ambitious but elusive industrial projects.

Industry analysts note that Ajaokuta’s revival has been a recurring dream since the late 1970s, consuming billions of dollars without ever producing a single tonne of steel. Now, with China’s track record in industrial infrastructure, Abuja appears to be betting on a new partner to finally unlock the plant’s dormant potential.

Ajaokuta to Support Nigeria’s Defence and Industrial Agenda

Minister Audu further revealed that discussions are underway with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to manufacture critical defence hardware at the Ajaokuta complex — including rifle parts, helmets, bullet casings, and protective gear.

“This understanding is to support the defence sector of the Nigerian economy for improved security,” Audu said, underscoring Ajaokuta’s potential strategic importance beyond civilian industry.

12 Iron Ore Deposits Identified Nationwide

In a related development, the minister announced that the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA) in Kaduna has identified 12 iron ore deposits across Nigeria, now at various stages of exploration.

These, he said, will provide the foundation for a sustainable steel value chain that reduces import dependence and enhances local production capacity.

He added that boosting local steel production would drive demand for complementary minerals such as limestone, dolomite, refractory clay, and coal, all of which can stimulate new value chains and job creation in rural mining communities.

Private Sector and Policy Synergy

Abubakar called on private sector players to invest in the steel and raw materials value chain, emphasising that sustainable industrialisation would require deep collaboration between government agencies and investors.

“We are collaborating with critical stakeholders across the federal government, especially our sister Ministry of Solid Minerals Development,” he said.

The Bigger Picture

For President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Ajaokuta revival remains a critical pillar in its Renewed Hope Industrialisation Agenda, with the steel complex envisioned as a catalyst for Nigeria’s automotive, construction, energy, and defence sectors.

Analysts say the pivot to China may accelerate progress — but warn that without transparency, local capacity development, and infrastructure alignment (especially rail and power), the project risks becoming another diplomatic photo-op.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

