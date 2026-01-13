Nigeria to Revise Inflation Methodology After Expected Artificial December Spike

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s official inflation figures are set for a technical overhaul after authorities acknowledged that data due next week may show a misleading spike in December inflation, driven not by a sudden surge in consumer prices but by a statistical anomaly in how year-end price data are weighted.

Officials at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), working in coordination with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), confirmed that the anticipated jump stems from a methodological quirk that disproportionately amplifies certain price components late in the year. Economists familiar with the process say the distortion could temporarily push headline inflation to levels more than double those recorded in October, despite little evidence of a corresponding shock in household costs.

According to analysts cited by Bloomberg, the anomaly arises from the application of consumption weights to specific months in the inflation basket, a practice that can exaggerate price movements during seasonal transitions. Without clarification, economists warn, the December inflation print could send false alarm signals to markets, investors and policymakers, overstating the intensity of price pressures in Africa’s largest economy.

In response, Nigerian authorities say they will revise how inflation data are calculated and presented, including clearer disclosure of seasonal adjustments and weighting methodologies. The aim, officials say, is to ensure inflation reports better reflect underlying price trends rather than technical distortions.

Market observers view the move as a credibility-preserving step at a sensitive moment for Nigeria’s macroeconomic management. Inflation remains elevated, food prices are volatile, and monetary authorities are under pressure to strike a balance between tightening policy to curb inflation and avoiding further strain on growth and employment.

The revision could also shape expectations ahead of the CBN’s next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, where inflation dynamics play a central role in interest-rate decisions. Analysts note that an unadjusted spike might have forced a more aggressive policy stance, even if real price conditions did not warrant it.

By pre-emptively flagging the issue and committing to methodological transparency, the NBS and CBN appear intent on reassuring investors that Nigeria’s inflation data — a key anchor for bonds, currencies and fiscal planning — remains a reliable guide to economic reality, not a statistical mirage.