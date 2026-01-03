Nigeria to Launch Central Investor Desk in 2026 to Boost Transparency and Confidence

Abuja, Jan. 2, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria plans to establish a central investor desk within the Federal Ministry of Finance in 2026, a move aimed at improving policy communication, restoring investor confidence, and enhancing transparency after years of macroeconomic volatility.

According to a policy statement released on Thursday, the platform will serve as a single interface between the government and domestic and foreign investors, development finance institutions, credit rating agencies, and market analysts. The desk is designed to address a long-standing complaint among investors: fragmented communication and inconsistent policy signals.

“To deepen investor confidence, improve transparency, and ensure sustained engagement with capital providers, the Federal Government will establish a central investor desk housed within the Ministry of Finance,” said Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State for Finance.

The desk will focus on consistent communication, timely disclosure, and proactive engagement around macroeconomic policies, reform progress, and investment execution. It will operate alongside the Disinflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy (DGAS), a joint framework with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other agencies aimed at aligning fiscal and monetary policy.

The initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader 2026 economic agenda, designed to shift the country from a period of stabilization into sustained growth. Following two years of disruptive reforms—including exchange-rate unification, energy sector restructuring, and fiscal tightening—the government is now working to reassure investors that policy risks are falling and execution discipline is improving.

Officials said the investor desk will not only streamline information but also support deal flow, building investment pipelines, deploying blended finance solutions, and accelerating project execution in key sectors such as energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, housing, healthcare, digital services, and solid minerals.

Nigeria faces a significant financing gap, estimated at N246 trillion through 2036, to meet its growth ambitions and achieve a $1 trillion GDP within a decade. The government intends to leverage the desk to unlock long-term capital, deepen local capital markets, expand pension and insurance sector involvement, and strengthen development finance institutions like the Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank.

Fiscal transparency reforms are central to this effort. New tax laws and a federal revenue optimization platform, effective January 1, aim to boost compliance, improve non-oil revenue, and provide clearer visibility into public finances. Plans to restructure domestic debt are also intended to reduce short-term interest burdens and ease market pressures.

Uzoka-Anite emphasized that credibility will be measured by delivery, not declarations. By centralizing investor engagement and linking it to macroeconomic coordination and development finance, the government hopes to convert Nigeria’s scale and reform momentum into sustained capital inflows, job creation, and faster economic growth starting in 2026.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.