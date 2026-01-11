Nigeria to host maiden African Supporters Awards in Lagos

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nigeria has recorded a major continental breakthrough in football supporters’ organisation following a triple success at the recently concluded Confederation of African Sports Supporters (CASS) meeting held in Casablanca, Morocco. The development further reinforces the country’s growing influence beyond the pitch and into football culture and fan engagement across Africa.

At the high-level meeting, attended by delegates from more than 36 African countries, both physically and virtually, President-General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rafiu Ladipo, was appointed patron of CASS, the officially recognised umbrella body of football supporters on the continent. Naija247News gathered that the appointment was met with widespread applause, reflecting confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and long-standing reputation for organised and passionate support.

In another landmark decision, the continental body unanimously selected Nigeria to host the maiden African Supporters Awards, scheduled to hold in March in Lagos. According to stakeholders present, the event is expected to celebrate excellence, creativity and discipline among football supporters across Africa, while fostering unity and collaboration among fan groups.

Naija247News understands that Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman of the NFSC, has been named Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the awards. His appointment is seen as strategic, given his experience in coordinating large-scale supporters’ activities and promoting peaceful fan engagement at both national and international fixtures.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ladipo expressed gratitude to CASS members for the trust reposed in Nigeria, describing the honour as a testament to years of consistency and hard work by Nigerian supporters. “This recognition reflects the dedication, organisation and passion of Nigerian football supporters,” he said, while pledging Nigeria’s continued commitment to strengthening unity across the continent.

He also emphasised the importance of discipline, noting that football support must remain free from violence and disorder. “Support for the game should always promote peace, friendship and mutual respect,” Ladipo stated.

Describing the Casablanca meeting as historic and productive, he revealed that Nigeria’s selection as host was based on proven capacity. “Our supporters are known across Africa for their organisation, colour and passion. Lagos provides the right environment to showcase African supporters at their best,” he added.

Naija247News reports that Ladipo expressed confidence in the Local Organising Committee, led by Rev. Ikpea, to deliver a vibrant and successful event worthy of continental attention. He reiterated that CASS remains the only supporters’ organisation officially recognised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).