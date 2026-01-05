Nigeria Tax Act 2025 Can Boost Power Sector, Economic Growth — Akinrolabu

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

An energy expert, Dr. Olukayode Akinrolabu, has said the progressive provisions contained in the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, if effectively monitored and implemented, could significantly strengthen the country’s power sector and drive broader economic growth.

Akinrolabu made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, following the official takeoff of the Act on January 1. The legislation, signed into law in June 2025, is considered one of the most comprehensive fiscal reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum and energy sectors in decades.

Naija247news gathered that Akinrolabu said the new tax regime could have far-reaching implications for the power sector, particularly if policy execution aligns with its reform objectives.

He called for the introduction of a priority sector programme to replace the existing pioneer status incentive, arguing that more targeted tax benefits would stimulate investment in critical segments of the power industry.

According to Naija247news, he said such incentives should cover renewable energy projects and power infrastructure across the entire value chain to improve efficiency and deliver more reliable electricity supply nationwide.

Akinrolabu also advocated zero-rated Value Added Tax on renewable energy equipment, noting that this would encourage increased investment in solar and wind power.

“This would promote diversification and expand Nigeria’s energy market, giving consumers wider choices,” he said.

However, the energy expert warned that the proposed five per cent surcharge on fossil fuels could increase operational costs for gas-based power generation companies, potentially affecting investment decisions.

“This may influence investors to shift toward alternative energy sources with lower tax-based operating costs,” Akinrolabu said.

Naija247news understands that he further cautioned that rising operating costs could translate into higher electricity tariffs unless mitigating measures, such as consensus-based rebates, are introduced.

Despite the concerns, Akinrolabu said incentives for renewable energy could help diversify power supply and stabilise electricity tariffs over the long term.

He added that the new tax regime could enhance sustainability within the sector and contribute to economic growth, noting that increased tax revenue could be reinvested in infrastructure development, while renewable energy incentives could create employment opportunities for youths with modern energy skills.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.