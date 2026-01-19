Nigeria Takes Tinubunomics to Davos, Pitches Stability and Reforms to Global Investors

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria says it will take a reform-focused message to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meetings in Davos, Switzerland, as it seeks to engage global leaders, investors and development partners on the country’s economic direction and reform agenda.

The federal government said the Davos platform would be used to reassure stakeholders of its commitment to sound macroeconomic management, market-oriented reforms and the operational independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which it described as critical to economic stability, investor confidence and inflation control.

Nigeria’s delegation to the forum will be led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who is attending as an invited VIP participant expected to engage heads of government, global investors, multilateral institutions and international media.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance said Nigeria’s participation at Davos is aimed at positioning the country within the global conversation on how emerging markets can manage economic volatility while sustaining reform momentum.

“This positioning places Nigeria firmly within the global dialogue on how emerging markets can navigate volatility while sustaining reform momentum,” the ministry said.

The WEF Annual Meetings, scheduled to hold from January 19 to 23, 2026, will provide Nigeria with an opportunity to present progress on reforms implemented since May 2023, while demonstrating what the government described as measurable outcomes across key economic indicators.

According to the ministry, Nigeria plans to highlight improving macroeconomic conditions, stronger growth performance, moderating inflation trends, rising external buffers and renewed international confidence, including the country’s recent removal from major global financial grey lists.

The government said Nigeria’s message at Davos would centre on accountability, stressing that the country is “showing up to report progress — not promise intent,” as it engages the international community on the depth and sustainability of its policy changes.

As part of its engagements, the Nigerian delegation is expected to hold discussions with development finance institutions, global investors, credit ratings agencies and multinational corporations, focusing on concerns related to policy consistency, inflation management, foreign exchange stability and fiscal sustainability.

The ministry said the engagements are intended to sustain confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic direction and reinforce its position as a reform anchor within the African region. It added that the discussions build on renewed investor interest, particularly from Europe and the United Kingdom, as well as Nigeria’s improving integration into global financial systems.

Beyond dialogue, the government said Davos 2026 would serve as a turning point in converting investment discussions into concrete commitments. Over the past two years, Nigeria has initiated investment talks across sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, technology and financial services.

At the forum, Edun is expected to press investors on the specific actions, policy assurances or frameworks required to move projects to financial close.

“This marks a shift from promotion to problem-solving, with a focus on unlocking delayed capital and accelerating execution,” the ministry said.

The government also linked Nigeria’s Davos message to broader global challenges, including tighter capital flows to emerging markets, rising debt burdens in developing economies, changes in global trade rules, rapid technological disruption of labour markets and the uneven distribution of climate finance.

Against this backdrop, the ministry said Nigeria is advancing a reform agenda anchored on domestic resource mobilisation, private-sector-led growth, institutional credibility and macroeconomic stability as the foundation for inclusive development.

Nigeria’s participation at the forum is expected to feature a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening international partnerships and reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic trajectory amid heightened global uncertainty.