Nigeria States Increase Health Budgets to ₦2.36 Trillion in 2025, 30% Allocated to Primary Health Care – NGF

Abuja, Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s 36 states have collectively increased their health budgets to ₦2.36 trillionin 2025, with 30 per cent earmarked for primary health care (PHC), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has disclosed.

The announcement was made by NGF Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, during the third edition of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Awards Night in Abuja on Friday. He was represented at the event by Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

AbdulRazaq hailed the steady rise in state health spending—from ₦831 billion in 2022 to ₦927 billion in 2023, ₦1.4 trillion in 2024, and ₦2.36 trillion in 2025—as evidence that intentional and accountable leadership drives measurable, transformative change.

“Over the last three years, states have upgraded PHC facilities, expanded recruitment of human resources, and improved health outcomes, including reductions in maternal mortality,” he said.

The NGF chairman explained that scorecards had been introduced to track state commitments, promoting accountability and transparency in health sector initiatives. An expanded scorecard to monitor sub-national adherence to the Health Sector Renewal Compact will be released in 2026.

“We reaffirm our dedication to the aspirations of the Seattle Declaration, ensuring every Nigerian has access to quality PHC, regardless of location or circumstance,” AbdulRazaq added.

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), highlighted the progress achieved in collaboration with state governments. Over 2,127 PHCs have been revitalised, with ongoing work in 1,671 others, and essential health commodities distributed to all 774 local government areas.

Under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Reforms (BHCPF 2.0), ₦52.5 billion has been disbursed to 8,309 PHCs since 2023, including ₦14.01 billion in the first half of 2025. Aina urged states to expedite recruitment of skilled birth attendants and community health workers to sustain PHC gains.

Dr. Nkata Chuku, Deputy Director for Health Systems Strengthening at the Gates Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s support, noting a $27 million investment over four years to fund the challenge initiative. He commended governors for embracing peer accountability and urged them to sustain the leadership that has improved Nigeria’s PHC system.

The awards night celebrated states demonstrating outstanding PHC performance, while encouraging others to intensify efforts, highlighting the critical role of state-federal collaboration and international partners in strengthening primary health care nationwide.

