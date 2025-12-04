Nigeria–South Africa Chamber Celebrates 25 Years of Economic Partnership

The Nigeria–South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) has commemorated its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in fostering economic cooperation between the two African powerhouses. The celebration took place in Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders, business leaders, and government officials from both countries.

Naija247News gathered that the event, themed “Building Together,” highlighted the enduring relationship between Nigeria and South Africa in the areas of trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation. The celebration offered an opportunity to reflect on past achievements while charting a path forward for greater collaboration.

The Lagos State Government, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, praised the role of the Chamber in supporting South African businesses operating in Nigeria. She reiterated the state’s commitment to positioning Lagos as the most investor-friendly location in West Africa.

Naija247News understands that over the past two and a half decades, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in facilitating the growth of major South African businesses in Nigeria, especially in telecoms, retail, finance, and services. These companies have contributed significantly to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification.

Chair of the NSACC, Dr. Ije Jidenma, noted that the anniversary was not only a moment of celebration but also a reminder of the work ahead. She emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging economic realities and leveraging continental frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to drive deeper regional integration.

South Africa’s Consul-General in Lagos, Prof. Bobby Moroe, described the Chamber as a strong symbol of bilateral unity. He stressed the importance of building on the progress made and urged both nations to explore further opportunities through the AfCFTA to strengthen intra-African trade.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.